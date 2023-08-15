Relocation may be negotiable for this role

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our HR Team and advance your career as a



Professional Hiring Coordinator

(Fixed term – parental cover – until 2024 September)



In this role You will:

Support the professional hiring team to effectively handle the administrative process of a portfolio of requisitions globally

Schedule, and administrate online and in-person interviews in bp’s applicant tracking system

Ensure high quality candidate and hiring manager experience throughout the process

Support hiring advisors with ad-hoc data requests and running Talent Insight reports

Support hiring team with screening CVs/applicants i.e. conduct phone screens, review online screenings, shortlist applicants as needed

Set up and collect assessment materials and support with assessment software

Meer and greet candidates invited for interview and ensure all relevant parties are present

Design job advertisement and manage job postings with external vendors if required

Support candidate sourcing on internal and external databases/sources

Provide support on various HR/Talent and Matching projects where needed and participate in teams as required

Any other task assigned by line manager/as requested (i.e. support with events, etc.)

What You will need to be successful:

Fluent written and verbal English

1-2 year work experience (either as an intern or full time employee)

One team mindset - demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships with the wider team and organization

Presentation, writing, reading and numerical skills

Comfortable in Microsoft product suite

Skills in active listening, influencing and communication

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g. Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Communication, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Talent Management



