Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Ensuring that we attract, employ, and retain the right talent is a critical part of getting there.The main purpose of the professional hiring coordinator role is to provide administrative support to the professional hiring team with a focus on allocating requisitions, interview facilitation and assessment logistics.The role is responsible for providing a dedicated coordinating service for candidates and to ensure necessary, recruitment tasks are completed to specified timescales, agreed standards and via appropriate channels. The role holder will work closely with team members from the local business and Talent Acquisition & Matching organization to ensure that the bp talent strategy is realized, with a focus on quality of hire, D&I and critical capabilities.This will be a 6-month contract role.



Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

Support the professional hiring team to effectively manage the administrative process of a portfolio of requisitions

Responsible for ensuring quality candidate and hiring manager experience throughout the process

Support professional hiring senior advisors with ad hoc data requests and running Talent Insight reports

Coordinate relationship with procurement related to payments and invoices to recruitment agencies

Complies with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes, and models bp's Values & Behaviours.

Support professional hiring team administratively by coordinating interviews and assist with recruiting lifecycle

Organize candidates’ data (e.g. resumes, assignments and contact details) in internal databases

Responsible for setting up and collecting assessment materials and support with assessment software

Meeting and greeting candidates invited for onsite interviews and ensuring all relevant parties are present

Manage candidate travel and liaise with travel vendor (i.e. candidate expenses)

Managing job postings with external vendors (if required)

Support candidate sourcing in internal and external databases/sources

Provide support on various Talent team projects where needed

Any other task specified by line manager/as requested (i.e. support with events, etc.)

Essential experience:

Degree qualified or equivalent experience/education

Fluent written and verbal English

One team mind-set - demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships with the wider team and organization

Comfortable in Microsoft product suite

Is skilled at active listening, influencing and communication

Familiarity with Talent Acquisition processes and policy

Familiarity with Applicant Tracking Systems and resume databases

Experience using professional social networks (LinkedIn, in particular)

Excellent organizational skills

Desirable experience:

Experience in professional hiring recruitment

Presentation, writing, reading and numerical abilities

Why join us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Authenticity, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creating and measuring impact, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Ethical judgement, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Listening, Methods and tools, Offer Management, Programme management, Regional perspective, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.