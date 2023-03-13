Job summary

Professional Hiring Lead

Lead major and strategically important TA projects both locally and across EMEA : e.g. improve the standard TA process ensuring efficiency and compliance, quality hiring decisions with special regards to bp's Diversity & Inclusion concept, focusing on hiring manager and candidate experience as well.

: e.g. improve the standard TA process ensuring efficiency and compliance, quality hiring decisions with special regards to bp’s Diversity & Inclusion concept, focusing on hiring manager and candidate experience as well. Act as key change management agent for any changes in TA Professional hiring team as well as maintain and improve the standard TA processes by providing global connectivity to the professional hiring experts

Manage complex hiring projects end to end, which may include full lifecycle recruitment activities to fill vacancies and hire top diverse talents

Lead a team of professional hiring professionals as an optional part of the role

As main TA point of contact to the regional leadership, you will be accountable for the recruitment activities in Hungary and possibly in some other EMEA-countries : act as main point of escalation, participate in leadership team meetings with senior business leaders, understand business requirements and translate them into actionable recruitment strategies, coordinating the team's activities in order to meet the hiring demand requirements and ensuring that the recruitment service is relevant and adding maximum value.

: act as main point of escalation, participate in leadership team meetings with senior business leaders, understand business requirements and translate them into actionable recruitment strategies, coordinating the team’s activities in order to meet the hiring demand requirements and ensuring that the recruitment service is relevant and adding maximum value. Partner with EMEA Professional hiring Senior Manager to advance team’s capacity and well-being, understand global priorities, translate these into local actions and drive value-adding solutions. Act as back-up of the Senior Manager if required.

8+ years' experience in HR, preferably managing major HR projects end-to-end , ideally combined with people management experience.

, ideally combined with people management experience. Proven experience of the planning and implementation of end-to-end recruitment strategies across various disciplines is a huge advantage

Extensive knowledge of the labour market, channels in Hungary at least, additional experience with any other countries is highly preferred.

Fluency in English AND in Hungarian.

Ability and flexibility to build up and stabilize team and/or process structures in a fast-growing organization.

Solution-focused attitude, willingness to find out and to take actions and confident to make decisions on your own.

Analytical thinking

Role model leader with an equal balance of EQ, IQ and Drive.

with an equal balance of EQ, IQ and Drive. Customer focus mind-set – putting the customer and business strategy at the heart of decision making.

Excellent communication and influencing skills, proven track record with managing senior stakeholders .

. Externally orientated – well connected, aware of best practice and actively learn from others.

As part of the Global Talent Acquisition organization, you will be responsible forThe role may also include people manager responsibilities. As leader of experienced hiring professionals, you will ensure the hiring demand is met in your specified business areas or region.You will be in direct contact and relationship with your stakeholders, building up recruitment strategies and providing them insights.