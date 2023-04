Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to drive creative and diverse sourcing solutions, providing direction and operational leadership and acting as a key interface between p&c and business stakeholders for the end-to-end recruitment cycle, in order to identify, attract and engage diverse talents into the organisation to ensure BP has the people it needs to deliver its goals. The incumbent will support the Finance (Global Business Solutions) function based at Pune location.

Key Accountabilities

Develops and implements the attraction and resourcing strategy for the assigned client group, making recommendations to ensure that the strategy reflects commitment to diversity and inclusion and candidate experience.

Lead the team to provide direct full-cycle recruitment services for a number of businesses/functions in order to deliver the hiring demand requirements of a vast and varied portfolio in a consistent manner

Manages provision of consultancy support to people & culture, line management, advising on a range of resourcing matters and providing challenge and detailed strategies for improving resourcing effectiveness.

Engages with key HR and business stakeholders to understand planned demand and relevant business context and the impact on resourcing plans, and keeps up to date with industry trends and latest market intelligence to inform successful recruitment strategies

Manages a team of direct reports, ensuring the appropriate expectations, principles, structures, tools and responsibilities are in place to deliver the plan and deliver excellence, whilst providing performance management, technical development and coaching

Ensures personal and team compliance with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes, follows procedures, and models BP's Values & Behaviours.

Evaluates and improves recruitment performance through effective use and analysis of metrics, and provides informal mentoring/training to junior members of the team to build capability.

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION: Bachelor's degree or equivalent degree in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS: