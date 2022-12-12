Professional Hiring Lead Advisor

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Ensuring that we attract, employ and retain the right talent is a critical part of getting there. The professional hiring Lead will work with their peers in the TA&M organization to ensure that the business requirements are captured, understood and translated into actionable strategies. They will play a fundamental role in ensuring that the business priorities including critical capabilities and D&I are driven throughout all delivery.



As well as initiating and managing short-term projects in support of the global TA&M professional hiring agenda you will partner with our RPO service team to manage performance and seek improvements where necessary.

What you will deliver

Driving diversity with our Hiring Inclusively principles you will support bp’s focus on greater diversity, equity, and inclusion in the hiring process.

Lead, engage and develop a team of experienced professional hiring experts and coordinators to effectively and efficiently deliver professional hiring demand for specified business areas across relevant market.

Lead strategically important projects and ensures adequate local resources are in place to deliver, identify and cascade best practice.

Act as a key change agent for any changes in TA&M professional hiring, providing guidance on local perspective and inspiring change in the organization.

Ensure the end-to-end recruitment process for relevant markets is followed with close collaboration with hiring managers and other P&C teams ensuring all Service Level Agreement targets are met.

Drive and lead hiring action plans with business to agree on recruitment and sourcing strategy, provide insights on market data, and offer effective talent acquisition solutions in compliance with global TA&M processes.

Source for senior roles and ensure that recruitment channels promote diverse sourcing, selection processes are free of bias and that selection decisions are based upon objective assessment criteria.

Partner with key stakeholders on Talent related projects internally and externally.

Implement standard application and assessment process to improve efficiency for hiring manager, candidate and recruiter whilst also working as part of a team to launch the new TRM system in 2023.

Monitor and track pre-employment processes, working with P&C partners and/or candidates to resolve any concerns or delays.

Responsible for ensuring data integrity and accuracy for the dedicated client groups on Recruitment performance metrics that are reflected in TA&M Dashboards.

Align with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes, and the “Who we are” framework.

Degree qualified or equivalent experience/education

Proven experience of the planning and implementation of end-to-end recruitment strategies across various fields

One team mind-set - demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships with the wider organisation - leaders & employees

Analytical thinking – comfortable using predictive analytics to identify outcomes and improve decision making; e.g. sourcing strategies & strategic workforce shaping, DE&I

Puts the customer and business strategy at the heart of decision making with the ability to guide leaders through choices to best suit business requirements

Demonstrable track record of improving/adding value and taking things to the next level

Demonstrable experience of managing and building relationships with third parties

Extensive knowledge of talent acquisition processes and policy

Excellent presentation, writing, reading and numerical abilities

Is skilled at active listening, influencing and communication

Experience of working in a highly matrixed global organisation

