Professional Hiring Lead Advisor

Job summary

Do you want to do work that matters? Come help us shape the future of energy. bp is moving through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world's largest renewable energy providers and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. To make this transition, we're hiring highly skilled diverse talent, and we need an experienced recruiting manager who is passionate about hiring to help us grow.





What will you deliver?

Lead, engage and develop a team of experienced professional hiring advisors and coordinators

Build deep relationships with key business and people and culture leaders to ensure that our professional hiring service is relevant and adding maximum value

Lead diversity programs for the Americas region

Partner with internal stakeholders such as our early careers and diversity and inclusion team around diversity initiatives and events

Drive the sourcing capabilities of our team to proactively build diverse candidate pools

Understand the external labor market and how it impacts our hiring

Act as our professional hiring point of contact in Houston, TX

Evaluate and improve recruitment performance through metrics and provide mentoring/training to team members to build capabilities

Empower team to focus on strengthening candidate experience throughout North American hiring

Manage senior professional roles when needed

What will you need to be successful?

Experience managing a recruitment team

Deep knowledge of talent acquisition processes and US hiring policies

Experience leading diverse sourcing & attraction initiatives

Proven track record of improving/adding value and a mindset for process improvement

Demonstrated understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships

Analytical thinking skills – comfortable using predictive analytics to identify outcomes and improve processes

Ability to influence others

Experience of working in a highly global matrixed organization

Who will you be working with?



By joining our people and culture organization, you'll work closely with each part of bp and:

always put our people first, understand and respond to their needs, support their health and wellbeing and recognize them for great work

hire and develop great people and empower them to progress

enable an inclusive and agile culture, where our teams thrive and add value

develop emotionally connected leaders, who continuously learn, put others first and enable everyone to be at their best

create energizing workplaces that enable collaboration and innovation

