Professional Hiring Lead Advisor

Do you want to do work that matters? Come help us shape the future of energy. bp is moving through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world's largest renewable energy providers and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. To make this transition, we're hiring highly skilled diverse talent, and we need an experienced recruiting manager who is passionate about hiring to help us grow.
What will you deliver?
Lead, engage and develop a team of experienced professional hiring advisors and coordinators
Build deep relationships with key business and people and culture leaders to ensure that our professional hiring service is relevant and adding maximum value
Lead diversity programs for the Americas region
Partner with internal stakeholders such as our early careers and diversity and inclusion team around diversity initiatives and events
Drive the sourcing capabilities of our team to proactively build diverse candidate pools
Understand the external labor market and how it impacts our hiring
Act as our professional hiring point of contact in Houston, TX
Evaluate and improve recruitment performance through metrics and provide mentoring/training to team members to build capabilities
Empower team to focus on strengthening candidate experience throughout North American hiring
Manage senior professional roles when needed
What will you need to be successful?
Experience managing a recruitment team
Deep knowledge of talent acquisition processes and US hiring policies
Experience leading diverse sourcing & attraction initiatives
Proven track record of improving/adding value and a mindset for process improvement
Demonstrated understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships
Analytical thinking skills – comfortable using predictive analytics to identify outcomes and improve processes
Ability to influence others
Experience of working in a highly global matrixed organization
Who will you be working with?
By joining our people and culture organization, you'll work closely with each part of bp and:
always put our people first, understand and respond to their needs, support their health and wellbeing and recognize them for great work
hire and develop great people and empower them to progress
enable an inclusive and agile culture, where our teams thrive and add value
develop emotionally connected leaders, who continuously learn, put others first and enable everyone to be at their best
create energizing workplaces that enable collaboration and innovation
Do you want to do work that matters? Come help us shape the future of energy. bp is moving through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world's largest renewable energy providers and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. To make this transition, we're hiring highly skilled diverse talent, and we need an experienced recruiting manager who is passionate about hiring to help us grow.