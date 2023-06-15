Professional Hiring Lead Advisor - Temporary/Project

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Ensuring that we attract, employ and retain the right talent is a critical part of getting there. The professional hiring Lead will work with their peers in the TA&M organization to ensure that the business requirements are gathered, understood and translated into concrete strategies. They will play a fundamental role in ensuring that the business priorities including critical capabilities and D&I are driven throughout all delivery. As well as initiating and handling short-term projects in support of the global TA&M professional hiring agenda you will partner with our RPO service team to manage performance and seek improvements where necessary. This role is expected to last one year as we assist in growth areas and new projects.

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

What you will deliver

Driving diversity with our Hiring Inclusively principles you will support bp’s focus on greater diversity, equity, and inclusion in the hiring process.

Lead, engage, and develop a team of experienced professional hiring experts and coordinators to effectively and efficiently deliver professional hiring demand for specified business areas across relevant market.

Lead strategically important projects and ensures adequate local resources are in place to deliver, identify, and cascade best practice.

Act as a key change agent for any changes in TA&M professional hiring, providing guidance on local perspective and inspiring change in the organization.

Ensure the end-to-end recruitment process for relevant markets is followed with close collaboration with hiring managers and other P&C teams ensuring all Service Level Agreement targets are met.

Drive and lead hiring action plans with business to agree on recruitment and sourcing strategy, provide insights on market data, and offer effective talent acquisition solutions in compliance with global TA&M processes.

Source for senior roles and ensure that recruitment channels promote diverse sourcing, selection processes are free of bias and that selection decisions are based upon objective assessment criteria.

Partner with key stakeholders on Talent related projects internally and externally.

Implement standard application and assessment process to improve efficiency for hiring manager, candidate and recruiter whilst also working as part of a team to launch the new TRM system in 2023.

Monitor and track pre-employment processes, working with P&C partners and/or candidates to resolve any concerns or delays.

Responsible for ensuring data integrity and accuracy for the dedicated client groups on Recruitment performance metrics that are reflected in TA&M Dashboards.

Align with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes, and the “Who we are” framework.

What you will need to be successful

Essential Qualifications

Degree qualified or equivalent experience/education

Proven experience of the planning and implementation of end- to-end recruitment strategies across various fields

One team mind-set – demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships with the wider organization - leaders & employees

Analytical thinking – comfortable using predictive analytics to identify outcomes and improve decision making; e.g. sourcing strategies & strategic workforce shaping, DE&I

Puts the customer and business strategy at the heart of decision making with the ability to guide leaders through choices to best suit business requirements

Demonstrable track record of improving/making valuable contributions and taking things to the next level

Demonstrable experience of managing and building rapport with third parties

Extensive knowledge of talent acquisition processes and policy

Excellent presentation, writing, reading, and numerical abilities

Is skilled at active listening, influencing, and communication

Desirable experience of working in a highly matrixed global organization

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Communication, Continuous improvement, Creating and measuring impact, Culture and behaviour change, Decision Making, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Ethical judgement, Influencing, Leadership Assessment, Offer Management, Programme management, Recruiting Processes, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Talent Acquisition, Talent Management, Talent Matching, Talent Strategy



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.