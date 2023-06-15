Professional Hiring Lead Advisor - Temporary/Project

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Ensuring that we attract, employ and retain the right talent is a critical part of getting there. The professional hiring Lead will work with their peers in the TA&M organization to ensure that the business requirements are gathered, understood and translated into concrete strategies. They will play a fundamental role in ensuring that the business priorities including critical capabilities and D&I are driven throughout all delivery. As well as initiating and handling short-term projects in support of the global TA&M professional hiring agenda you will partner with our RPO service team to manage performance and seek improvements where necessary. This role is expected to last one year as we assist in growth areas and new projects.
As well as initiating and handling short-term projects in support of the global TA&M professional hiring agenda you will partner with our RPO service team to manage performance and seek improvements where necessary. This role is expected to last one year as we assist in growth areas and new projects.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Communication, Continuous improvement, Creating and measuring impact, Culture and behaviour change, Decision Making, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Ethical judgement, Influencing, Leadership Assessment, Offer Management, Programme management, Recruiting Processes, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Talent Acquisition, Talent Management, Talent Matching, Talent Strategy
