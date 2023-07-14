Site traffic information and cookies

Professional Hiring Lead Advisor/Talent Acquisition Lead

  • Location Australia - Docklands
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category HR Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ066186
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture


Job Family Group:

HR Group


Job Summary:

Job Description:

bp has a clear ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner by reimagining energy. Our goal is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms.  

People & Culture (P&C) discovers, empowers and cares for brilliant people, and so can you. Together, we can build and enable our culture, emotionally connected leaders and dynamic teams – and help our company achieve its purpose for people and planet.

We have an exciting opportunity for a Regional TA Lead (Professional Hiring Lead Advisor).  You will set the direction of corporate, experienced hiring in ANZ and lead a diverse team of talent acquisition specialists.  Some of your other responsibilities include:

  • Develop and drive the implementation of the strategic Talent Acquisition plan aligning to global, regional, and business objectives across ANZ
  • Build strong relationships with senior stakeholders, locally and globally
  • Provide leadership and drive continuous improvement and consistency throughout the region, to strengthen partnerships between the P&C entity and improve visibility and collaboration.
  • Drive hiring for senior-level key hires and confidential hires across the region
  • Working with Business Partners, Country People Leads and Finance Leads on budget and process management
  • Effectively anticipate and manage risks associated with people and take a holistic approach to proactively audit and monitor processes for compliance and consistency across ANZ
  • Leverage data to provide insights into the business and inform decision making
  • Coach and advise the business with industry standards, best practices, and internal bp protocol
  • Partner other P&C CoE functions for seamless people delivery to the business stakeholders and regional management team

About you:

  • Multiple years in Talent Acquisition, as well as proven history in leading a team
  • Excellent communication, presentation skills
  • Familiar with white collar recruitment approaches
  • Familiarity operating in a global complex-matrix environment is needed
  • Able to influence and provide guidance on recruitment-related activities
  • Experience in both search firm and in-house TA professional experience an advantage

What’s on offer:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who we are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

  • Generous salary package, 12% super, bonus and fuel discounts.
  • Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements – 60/40 Hybrid working.
  • Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture
  • Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation
  • Career development and mentoring programs
  • Collaborative team with a safety-first approach

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be a Citizen or Permanent Resident of Australia or New Zealand 


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

