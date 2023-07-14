Professional Hiring Lead Advisor/Talent Acquisition Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

bp has a clear ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner by reimagining energy. Our goal is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms.

People & Culture (P&C) discovers, empowers and cares for brilliant people, and so can you. Together, we can build and enable our culture, emotionally connected leaders and dynamic teams – and help our company achieve its purpose for people and planet.

We have an exciting opportunity for a Regional TA Lead (Professional Hiring Lead Advisor). You will set the direction of corporate, experienced hiring in ANZ and lead a diverse team of talent acquisition specialists. Some of your other responsibilities include:

Develop and drive the implementation of the strategic Talent Acquisition plan aligning to global, regional, and business objectives across ANZ

Build strong relationships with senior stakeholders, locally and globally

Provide leadership and drive continuous improvement and consistency throughout the region, to strengthen partnerships between the P&C entity and improve visibility and collaboration.

Drive hiring for senior-level key hires and confidential hires across the region

Working with Business Partners, Country People Leads and Finance Leads on budget and process management

Effectively anticipate and manage risks associated with people and take a holistic approach to proactively audit and monitor processes for compliance and consistency across ANZ

Leverage data to provide insights into the business and inform decision making

Coach and advise the business with industry standards, best practices, and internal bp protocol

Partner other P&C CoE functions for seamless people delivery to the business stakeholders and regional management team

About you:

Multiple years in Talent Acquisition, as well as proven history in leading a team

Excellent communication, presentation skills

Familiar with white collar recruitment approaches

Familiarity operating in a global complex-matrix environment is needed

Able to influence and provide guidance on recruitment-related activities

Experience in both search firm and in-house TA professional experience an advantage

What’s on offer:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who we are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package, 12% super, bonus and fuel discounts.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements – 60/40 Hybrid working.

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

Career development and mentoring programs

Collaborative team with a safety-first approach

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be a Citizen or Permanent Resident of Australia or New Zealand



