Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

As part of the Global Talent Acquisition organization, you will be responsible for driving short- and long-term projects both at local and global levels.The role will also include people manager responsibilities. As leader of experienced hiring professionals, you will ensure the hiring demand is met in your specified business areas or region.You will be in direct contact and relationship with your stakeholders, building up recruitment strategies and providing them insights.



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as

Professional Hiring Lead

(parental cover until 31 March 2026)

In this role you will:

Lead major and strategically important TA projects both locally and across EMEA: e.g. improve the standard TA process ensuring efficiency and compliance, quality hiring decisions with special regards to bp’s Diversity & Inclusion concept, focusing on hiring manager and candidate experience as well.

Act as key change management agent for any changes in TA Professional hiring team as well as maintain and improve the standard TA processes by providing global connectivity to the professional hiring experts.

Run complex hiring projects end to end , which may include full lifecycle recruitment activities to fill vacancies and hire top diverse talent.

, which may include full lifecycle recruitment activities to fill vacancies and hire top diverse talent. Lead a team of professional hiring professionals.

As main TA point of contact to the regional leadership , you will be accountable for the recruitment activities in Hungary and possibly in some other EMEA-countries : act as main point of escalation, participate in leadership team meetings with senior business leaders, understand business requirements and translate them into actionable recruitment strategies, coordinating the team’s activities in order to meet the hiring demand requirements and ensuring that the recruitment service is relevant and adding maximum value.

: act as main point of escalation, participate in leadership team meetings with senior business leaders, understand business requirements and translate them into actionable recruitment strategies, coordinating the team’s activities in order to meet the hiring demand requirements and ensuring that the recruitment service is relevant and adding maximum value. Partner with EMEA Professional hiring Senior Manager to advance team’s capacity and well-being, understand global priorities, translate these into local actions and drive value-adding solutions. Act as back-up of the Senior Manager if required.

What you need to be successful:

8+ years’ experience in Recruitment combined with people management experience and preferably leading major HR projects end-to-end.

and preferably leading major HR projects end-to-end. Experienced in planning and implementation of end-to-end recruitment strategies across various fields is a huge advantage.

Extensive knowledge of the labour market, channels in Hungary at least, additional experience with any other countries is highly preferred.

Fluency in English AND in Hungarian.

Demonstrable experience of managing and building relationships with third parties

Ability and flexibility to build up and stabilize team and/or process structures in a fast-growing organization.

Solution-focused attitude, willingness to find out and to take actions and confident to make decisions on your own.

Analytical thinking

Role model leader with an equal balance of EQ, IQ and Drive.

with an equal balance of EQ, IQ and Drive. Customer focus mind-set – putting the customer and business strategy at the heart of decision making.

Excellent influencing skills, outstanding in communicating with senior stakeholders .

. Externally orientated – well connected, aware of best practice and actively learn from others.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, different range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

Why join us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Authenticity, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creating and measuring impact, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Ethical judgement, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Listening, Methods and tools, Offer Management, Programme management, Regional perspective, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.