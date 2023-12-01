Professional Hiring Senior Advisor (1 year Fixed Term)

This role is not eligible for relocation

People & Culture



HR Group



Responsible for supporting resourcing through managing the end-to-end recruitment cycle and sourcing process from concept to on boarding for a range of disciplines, using sound capabilities in this space to identify, attract and engage diverse talents into the organisation to help ensure BP has the people it needs to deliver its goals.



About us

Are you looking for a career in Talent Acquisition that truly tackles some of the world's most important questions? bp is moving through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world’s largest renewable energy providers and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

bp is seeking a senior recruiter to bring in top talent across the US. The Professional Hiring Senior Advisor is a full cycle recruiter within our Talent Acquisition & Matching team who will collaborate with our various global stakeholders while implementing inclusive hiring strategies.

This role is based in our Chicago/Loop office in downtown Chicago. Our team operates a hybrid model with remote/flexible work. This is a fixed term role expected to last approximately 12 months.

About you

You’ll bring experience in professional level recruitment including experience using candidate sourcing techniques to identify and attract individuals from a diverse group of backgrounds. You’ll have experience screening, assessing and managing candidates throughout the recruitment process including offer management. Experience in seeking out digital and technological solutions to drive efficiencies is essential to the role.

Crucial Experience and Qualifications

At least five years' experience using an ATS as well as end-to-end recruitment experience

Experience of the planning and implementation of end-to-end recruitment strategies across various subject areas

Experience sourcing passive candidates and an ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships.

Analytical thinking – comfortable using predictive analytics to identify outcomes and improve decision making; e.g. sourcing strategies & strategic workforce shaping, DE&I

Puts the customer and business strategy at the heart of decision making

Drives value-adding solutions - deeply integrated to drive business solutions, not operating as a parallel function.

Experience of managing and building rapport with third parties

Extensive knowledge of talent acquisition processes and policy

Excellent presentation, writing, reading and numerical abilities

Well organized candidate, manager feedback and up to date records either from an recruitment agency or in-house environment.

Hands on experience with various selection processes such as video interviewing, phone interviewing and other assessments

Desirable Experience

Energy, Oil and Gas or related industry experience

Experience working in a highly matrixed global organization

Workday Recruiting experience desired

Experience developing offers based on market data, internal equity and internal policies.

Bachelor's degree desired, but not required

At least 5 years’ experience recruiting professional roles within a larger company

This is a fixed term role expected to last approximately 12 months.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



