Professional Hiring Senior Advisor - 12 month FTC

The professional hiring senior advisor role is an exciting opportunity to lead and deliver projects and initiatives as well as being responsible for delivering the end-to-end cycle of the professional hiring process. Helping us to reach net zero, by building successful teams you will play a meaningful part in coaching our hiring managers, enabling them to lead in a way that is consistent with our Who we are framework. While focusing on quality of hire, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) and critical capabilities, you will be part of a global team whose passion it is to help people meet their full potential.

People & Culture



HR Group



The professional hiring senior advisor role is an exciting opportunity to lead and deliver projects and initiatives as well as being responsible for delivering the end-to-end cycle of the professional hiring process.Helping us to reach net zero, by building successful teams you will play a meaningful part in coaching our hiring managers, enabling them to lead in a way that is consistent with our Who we are framework.While focusing on quality of hire, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) and critical capabilities, you will be part of a global team whose passion it is to help people meet their full potential.



What you will deliver

Talent acquisition expertise, ensuring the customer (candidate and hiring manager) experience is consistently excellent.

Knowledge of bp and our growth areas.

Provide insight to hiring managers on the talent market and develop appropriate sourcing strategies and hiring approaches.

Actively source candidates and build pipelines using a variety of tools and talent data.

Coaching and quality support for the broader team and hiring community as the expert in your field.

Undertake interviews and other relevant assessments and coach and support others to do so.

Drive Diversity using our global Hiring Inclusivity principles.

Land reward and benefit offers in partnership with Line Managers, P&C and Reward.

Act as a point of contact for tactical issues that arise during the recruitment process and escalate when needed.

Lead and support TA&M initiatives and projects.

Manage hiring days and events, tailoring to ensure fast paced hiring decisions and outcomes, and enjoyable experience for all.

Well organised candidate, manager feedback and up to date records.



What you will need to be successful

Curious mindset and desire to build and share knowledge in a changing environment

Collaborative style, persuasion skills and tenacious outlook to lead positive hiring outcomes and experiences

Proven work experience as a Recruiter (either an in-house recruiter or as an agency recruiter)

Analytical thinking – comfortable using data to identify outcomes and improve decision making; e.g. sourcing strategies & strategic workforce shaping, DE&I

Experience in the planning and implementation of end-to-end recruitment strategies across various disciplines

Hands-on experience with various selection processes (video interviewing, phone interviewing, reference check, etc.)

One team mentality - demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships with the wider team and organisation

Excellent presentation, writing, reading and numerical abilities

Skilled at active listening, influencing and communication

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Authenticity, Commercial acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creating and measuring impact, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Diversity and Inclusion (D&I), Diversity Recruitment, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, End-to-End Recruitment Process, Ethical judgement, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Listening, Managing Stakeholder Expectations, Methods and tools {+ 17 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.