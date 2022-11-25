Site traffic information and cookies

Professional Hiring Senior Advisor

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury
  • Travel required No
  • Job category HR Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142389BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The professional hiring senior advisor role is an exciting opportunity to lead and deliver projects and initiatives as well as being responsible for delivering the end-to-end cycle of the professional hiring process.
Helping us to reach net zero, by building successful teams you will play a meaningful part in coaching our hiring managers, enabling them to lead in a way that is consistent with our “who we are” framework.
While focusing on quality of hire, DE&I and critical capabilities you will be part of a global team who’s passion it is to help people meet their full potential.

What you will deliver

  • Talent acquisition expertise, ensuring the customer (candidate and hiring manager) experience is consistently excellent.
  • Knowledge of bp, renewable growth areas and
  • Provide insight to hiring managers on the talent market and develop appropriate sourcing strategies and hiring approaches.
  • Actively source candidates and build pipe-lines using a variety of tools and talent data
  • Coaching and quality support for broader team and hiring community as the expert in your field
  • Undertake interviews and other relevant assessments and coach and support others to do so.
  • Drive Diversity using our global Hiring Inclusivity principles.
  • Land reward and benefit offers in partnership with Line Managers, P&C and Reward.
  • Act as a point of contact for tactical issues that arise during the recruitment process and escalate when needed.
  • Lead and support TA&M initiatives and projects.
  • Manage hiring days and events, tailoring to ensure fast paced hiring decisions and outcomes, and enjoyable experience for all
  • Well organized candidate, manager feed-back and up to date records.

What you will need to be successful

  • Curious mind-set and desire to build and share knowledge in a changing environment
  • Collaborative style, persuasion skills and tenacious outlook to lead positive hiring outcomes and experiences
  • Proven work experience as a Recruiter (either an in-house recruiter or as an agency recruiter)
  • Analytical thinking – comfortable using data to identify outcomes and improve decision making; e.g. sourcing strategies & strategic workforce shaping, DE&I.
  • Experience of the planning and implementation of end-to-end recruitment strategies across various disciplines.
  • Hands on experience with various selection processes (video interviewing, phone interviewing, reference check etc)
  • One team mind-set - demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships with the wider team and organisation.
  • Excellent presentation, writing, reading and numerical abilities.
  • Is skilled at active listening, influencing and communication.

