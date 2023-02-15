Job summary

Are you looking for a career in Talent Acquisition that truly tackles some of the world's most important questions? bp is moving through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world’s largest renewable energy providers and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

bp is currently seeking a senior recruiter to bring in top talent across the US. The Professional Hiring Senior Advisor is a full cycle recruitment role who will lead and deliver on global projects and initiatives and contributes to our team’s learning and development.



This role is based in our Houston / Energy Corridor office and our team operates a hybrid model with remote work two days a week.

About you

You’ll bring experience in professional level recruitment including experience using candidate sourcing techniques to identify and attract individuals from a diverse group of backgrounds. You’ll have experience screening, assessing and managing candidates throughout the recruitment process including offer management. Experience in seeking out digital and technological solutions to drive efficiencies is essential to the role.

Essential Experience and Qualifications

At least five years' experience using an ATS as well as end-to-end recruitment experience

Experience of the planning and implementation of end-to-end recruitment strategies across various disciplines

Experience sourcing passive candidates and a one team mind-set - demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships with the wider team and organization

Analytical thinking – comfortable using predictive analytics to identify outcomes and improve decision making; e.g. sourcing strategies & strategic workforce shaping, DE&I

Puts the customer and business strategy at the heart of decision making

Drives value-adding solutions - deeply integrated to drive business solutions, not operating as a parallel function.

Experience of managing and building relationships with third parties

Extensive knowledge of talent acquisition processes and policy

Excellent presentation, writing, reading and numerical abilities

Desirable Experience

Energy, Oil and Gas or related industry experience

Experience working in a highly matrixed global organization

Bachelor's degree desired, but not required

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!