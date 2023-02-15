Are you looking for a career in Talent Acquisition that truly tackles some of the world's most important questions? bp is moving through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world’s largest renewable energy providers and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
bp is currently seeking a senior recruiter to bring in top talent across the US. The Professional Hiring Senior Advisor is a full cycle recruitment role who will lead and deliver on global projects and initiatives and contributes to our team’s learning and development.
This role is based in our Houston / Energy Corridor office and our team operates a hybrid model with remote work two days a week.
You’ll bring experience in professional level recruitment including experience using candidate sourcing techniques to identify and attract individuals from a diverse group of backgrounds. You’ll have experience screening, assessing and managing candidates throughout the recruitment process including offer management. Experience in seeking out digital and technological solutions to drive efficiencies is essential to the role.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!