Professional Hiring Senior Advisor.

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

A new opportunity has arisen to join our Talent Acquisition and Matching team as a



Professional Hiring Senior Advisor.



This is a 1-year fixed term role.



You will lead both external and internal professional hiring and work with the business to identify, engage and attract talent to BP within the EMEA region. The role holder will operate as an advisor to coach hiring managers, enabling them to lead in a way that is consistent with BP’s values and leadership expectations.





In this role, You will:

Act as a discipline/ regional talent expert, both internally and externally

Support Global initiatives and projects

Provide insight to hiring managers on country/regional talent market

Work with hiring managers to develop appropriate sourcing strategy

Be responsible for the end-to-end recruitment activity

Implement new processes to improve efficiency and candidate experience

Undertake interviews and other meaningful assessments

Drive process efficiencies to scale hiring across the organization

Participate in the training of new joiners and junior colleagues and actively contribute to their development

Collaborate with other P&C teams in the region and in the Center of Excellence to share best practice, regional and discipline knowledge

Partner with Talent Acquisition specialists and advisors across the region and globally to establish a community of practice

Ensure an inclusive and diverse workplace which reflects the communities in which we operate

What You will need to be successful:

Min. 5 years’ experience and knowledge in recruiting (in-house, RPO or agency)

Fluency in English and Hungarian

Significant experience using candidate sourcing techniques with a demonstrable ability to identify and attract individuals from unusual skill and diverse backgrounds

End-to-end recruitment process knowledge including offer management

Analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively analyse system generated data to provide insights (talent, reward, performance)

Risk Management – able to manage complex cases responsibly, identifying, pre-empting and mitigating high risk situations

Cultural proficiency - able to operate successfully across cultural boundaries with sensitivity

EMEA recruitment experience is an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Authenticity, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creating and measuring impact, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Ethical judgement, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Listening, Methods and tools, Offer Management, Programme management, Regional perspective, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 6 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.