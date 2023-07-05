Professional Hiring Senior Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for supporting resourcing through managing the end-to-end recruitment cycle and sourcing process from concept to on boarding for a range of disciplines, using sound capabilities in this space to identify, attract and engage diverse talents into the organisation to help ensure BP has the people it needs to deliver its goals.

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting resourcing through managing the end-to-end recruitment cycle and sourcing process from concept to on boarding for a range of disciplines, using sound capabilities in this space to identify, attract and engage diverse talents into the organisation to help ensure BP has the people it needs to deliver its goals.



Job Description:

You will be responsible for delivering end-to-end cycle of the professional hiring process, managing both external and internal professional hiring and working with the business to identify and engage top talent.



You will work closely with hiring managers, P&C teams to ensure that the bp talent acquisition strategy is realised, with a focus on quality of hire, DE&I and critical capabilities. You will operate as an expert advisor and coach to hiring managers.

This is 12 - month fixed term employment contract.

Key accountabilities:

Assists with the development and implementation of the attraction and resourcing strategy for the assigned client group, making recommendations to ensure that the strategy reflects commitment to diversity and inclusion and candidate experience. ·

Manages a portfolio of requisitions and participates in the full recruitment lifecycle, including role definition, strategic candidate sourcing, interviewing, selection, offer management and on boarding, ensuring all Service Level Agreement targets are met.·

Develops knowledge and experience of competitors, market intelligence and trends in recruitment through analysing market data in order to support resourcing strategy development and create competitive offers.·

Acts as an internal consultant to HR/line management, advising on local resourcing matters and providing challenge and suggestions for improving resourcing effectiveness.

Builds strong relationships with hiring managers by understanding their business drivers and talent needs and delivers resourcing initiatives, campaigns and recruiting metrics to influence stakeholders.·

Complies with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes.

Experience and Education

Degree qualified

Solid experience in resourcing/Talent Deployment and Matching



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Authenticity, Business, Candidate Sourcing, Coaching, Commercial acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creating and measuring impact, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, End-to-End Testing, Ethical judgement, Human Resources (HR), Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Listening {+ 21 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.