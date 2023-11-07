Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Ensuring that we attract, employ and retain the right talent is a critical part of getting there.The primary purpose of the professional hiring senior advisor role is to lead and deliver projects and initiatives as well as contribute to the team’s capability development through acting as a coach to less experienced team members.Responsible for delivering end-to-end cycle of the professional hiring process, managing both external and internal professional hiring and working with the business to identify and engage top talent.The role holder will work closely with hiring managers, local P&C teams to ensure that the bp talent acquisition strategy is realised, with a focus on quality of hire, D&I and critical capabilities.The role holder will operate as an expert advisor and coach to hiring managers enabling them to lead in a way that is consistent with bp’s V&Bs.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Drives and leads TA&M initiatives and projects with no or minimal supervision

Acts as a coach to less experienced team members to help contribute to capability development

Identifies and drives process efficiencies to scale hiring across the organization and share best practice with global peers

Is a regional talent expert, both internally and externally, for allocated business areas in order to deliver hiring demand requirements in an efficient and consistent manner

Partner with professional hiring manager/lead advisors to understand planned demand and relevant business context

Responsible for managing end-to-end process for professional roles and supporting with complex hiring needs in close collaboration with hiring managers and other local P&C teams ensuring all Service Level Agreement targets are met ensuring accurate completion of requisitions and generation of offer documentation

Works with S&MI and talent attraction to support complex hiring demand

Drives and leads hiring strategy meetings with business to agree on recruitment and sourcing strategy, provide insights on market data, and offer effective talent acquisition solutions in compliance with global TA&M processes

Posts roles internally and externally and ensures that recruitment channels promote diverse sourcing, selection processes are free of bias and that selection decisions are based upon objective assessment criteria

Actively sources internally using talent data and externally through targeted attraction activities/software solutions (Linkedin/TRM) where appropriate

Implements standard application and assessment process to improve efficiency, hiring manager and candidate experience

Reviews CVs based on agreed assessment criteria and screen video interviews based on deep discipline-based knowledge or country/region knowledge)

Undertakes interviews and other relevant assessments for all positions

Works with local P&C teams to put together offers and delivers the offer in partnership with hiring managers

Accountable for timely communication and feedback provision to candidates

Monitor and track pre-employment processes, working with P&C partners and/or candidates to resolve any concerns or delays and close requisitions once candidate(s) have been hired

Drives diversity using Rules of the Road and works with S&MI and talent attraction to deliver additional strategies where needed

Effectively utilizes TA&M software and digital solutions to drive efficiency in the process (i.e. Textio, Hirevue, TRM, LinkedIn)

Responsible for ensuring data integrity and accuracy for the dedicated client groups on Recruitment performance metrics that are reflected in TA&M Dashboards

Complies with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes, follows procedures, and models bp's Values & Behaviours

Essential Education & Experience

Degree qualified or equivalent experience/education

Experience of the planning and implementation of end-to-end recruitment strategies across various disciplines

One team mind-set - demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships with the wider team and organisation

Analytical thinking – comfortable using predictive analytics to identify outcomes and improve decision making; e.g. sourcing strategies & strategic workforce shaping, D&I

Puts the customer and business strategy at the heart of decision making

Drives value-adding solutions - deeply integrated to drive business solutions, not operating as a parallel function.

Experience of managing and building relationships with third parties

Extensive knowledge of talent acquisition processes and policy

Excellent presentation, writing, reading and numerical abilities

Mastery of Microsoft product suite

Is skilled at active listening, influencing and communication

Desirable Criteria

Experience of working in a highly matrixed global organisation

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Data Analysis, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Hiring, Recruitment Lifecycle, Stakeholder Engagement, Talent Acquisition, Talent Management, Talent Matching, Talent Strategy, Workday Recruiting



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.