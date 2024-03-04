This role is not eligible for relocation

People & Culture



HR Group



At bp, our people are our most important asset. People & culture discovers, empowers, energizes and cares for our brilliant people – and so can you. We’re nurturing a diverse and inclusive culture that allows our people to thrive in all aspects of their lives. We’re creating collaborative workplaces that drive innovation and agility.‎ If people are your passion, this is the right place for you.

The professional hiring senior advisor role is an exciting opportunity to lead and deliver projects and initiatives as well as being responsible for delivering the end-to-end cycle of the professional hiring process.

Helping us to reach net zero by building successful teams, you will play a meaningful part in coaching our hiring managers, enabling them to lead in a way that is consistent with our "Who we are" framework.

While focusing on quality of hire, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) and critical capabilities you will be part of a global team whose passion it is to help people meet their full potential.

Talent acquisition expertise, ensuring the customer (candidate and hiring manager) experience is consistently excellent

Knowledge of bp, including renewable growth areas

Provide insight to hiring managers on the talent market and develop appropriate sourcing strategies and hiring approaches

Actively source candidates and build pipelines using a variety of tools and talent data

Coaching and quality support for broader team and hiring community as the expert in your field

Undertake interviews and other relevant assessments and coach and support others to do so

Drive Diversity using our global Hiring Inclusivity principles

Land reward and benefit offers in partnership with Line Managers, People & Culture and Reward

Act as a point of contact for tactical issues that arise during the recruitment process and raise when needed

Lead and support Talent Acquisition & Matching initiatives and projects

Manage hiring days and events, tailoring to ensure fast paced hiring decisions and outcomes, and enjoyable experience for all

Well organised candidate, manager feedback and up to date records

Curious approach and desire to build and share knowledge in a changing environment

Collaborative style, persuasion skills and tenacious outlook to lead positive hiring outcomes and experiences

Proven work experience as a Recruiter (either an in-house recruiter or as an agency recruiter)

Analytical thinking - comfortable using data to identify outcomes and improve decision making, e.g. sourcing strategies and strategic workforce shaping, DE&I

Experience of the planning and implementation of end-to-end recruitment strategies across various disciplines

Hands on experience with various selection processes (video interviewing, phone interviewing, reference check, etc.)

One team mindset - demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships with the wider team and organisation

Excellent presentation, writing, reading and numerical abilities

Is skilled at active listening, influencing and communication

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Authenticity, Communication, Continuous improvement, Culture and behaviour change, Data Analysis, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee Experience, Hiring, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership Assessment, Listening, Offer Management, Recruiting, Recruiting Processes, Recruiting Strategies, Recruitment Lifecycle, Selection Processes, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Talent Acquisition, Talent Matching, Talent Strategy



