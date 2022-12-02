Program Director, Onshore Renewables

Job summary

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for an Onshore Renewables Program Director to join the Onshore Wind & Solar Asset Development team.

This role will lead the development of large multi-GW scale onshore renewable energy projects consisting of wind, solar and energy storage in support of large-scale green hydrogen production. This will likely cover multiple projects in the relevant geography.

The Onshore Renewables Program Director will provide leadership and direction to multi-disciplinary project teams to ensure safe, quality and competitive design, development and execution.

The Onshore Renewables Program Director will be an integrator of disciplines, including engineering, business stakeholders, commercial, procurement, regional integration, and will rigorously performance manage against agreed delivery targets.

The role will also have to ensure seamless integration with the wider hydrogen project team and support portfolio wide initiatives to drive simplification, standardization and best value.

What you will deliver:

Lead multi-disciplinary project teams to safely develop large multi-GW scale, multi-billion dollar, multi-technology renewable energy projects from feasibility through to final investment decision as part of wider integrated energy projects.

Demonstrate our beliefs which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture in the project team, ensure HSSE risks are appropriately mitigated and ensure visible HSSE leadership.

Lead the onshore renewables components of project strategy, development, engineering, procurement and construction, execution and operations plans.

Provide leadership to the onshore renewables project team(s) and ensure they are appropriately resourced with clear roles, responsibilities and interfaces with other project workstreams.

Lead the management, control and reporting on the progress of project development and construction activities including schedule, budget and risk.

Lead the stage-gated governance process for onshore renewables, coordinate input from project team members and disciplines and ensure appropriate leadership support.

Driving standardization, emerging industry solutions and continuous improvement to reduce cycle time, improve cost competitiveness and capital efficiency, and deliver inherently lower cost, easier to operate, safer and environmentally efficient project outcomes.

Interface with bp stakeholders, including senior leaders and other functions, to ensure alignment of project objectives with business drivers.

Act as a figurehead for the project(s) and lead senior interactions with key external stakeholders e.g. partners, local communities, supplier, contractors, politicians, authorities and regulators.

Ensure compliance with relevant bp and industry policies, standards, regulations and best practices.

What you will need to be successful (Education and Experience):

A minimum of a technical masters degree level qualification with desireable criteria of a Chartership or Professional Engineering accreditation, APM/PMP accreditation, and MBA / Business / Finance / Management master degree.

A strong belief in safety and environmental responsibility with the ability to develop a strong safety culture in project teams.

A collaborative leader with a minimum of 15 years experience in leading the development and construction of large, complex energy and infrastructure projects with 10 years of experience demonstrative capability and a track record in large scale onshore wind and solar.

A breadth of technical, commercial and regulatory knowledge applicable to asset development including onshore wind, solar and battery technology, interconnection, site design, regulatory requirements, supply chain, contract structures, joint venture management, construction management, operability, investment case development and project financing.

A passion for delivery excellence and a willingness to contribute to wider efforts and initiatives outside of direct accountabilities.

Strong project management expertise and knowledge of industry standards and best practices. - Strong people skills and the ability to lead and develop large multi-disciplinary teams in complex teams and multi-cultural environments.

Ability to lead and develop strong relationships with external project stakeholders e.g. partners, local communities, suppliers, contractors, politicians, authorities and regulators.

An understanding of the key value drivers of projects that relates to design and construction and the ability to drive competitiveness without a detrimental impact on safety or quality.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Some business travel up to 25% may be required, both domestic and international travel will be required.

