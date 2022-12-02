Program Director, Onshore Renewables

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for an Onshore Renewables Program Director to join the Onshore Wind & Solar Asset Development team.
This role will lead the development of large multi-GW scale onshore renewable energy projects consisting of wind, solar and energy storage in support of large-scale green hydrogen production. This will likely cover multiple projects in the relevant geography.
The Onshore Renewables Program Director will provide leadership and direction to multi-disciplinary project teams to ensure safe, quality and competitive design, development and execution.
The Onshore Renewables Program Director will be an integrator of disciplines, including engineering, business stakeholders, commercial, procurement, regional integration, and will rigorously performance manage against agreed delivery targets.
The role will also have to ensure seamless integration with the wider hydrogen project team and support portfolio wide initiatives to drive simplification, standardization and best value.
What you will deliver:
Grade FThe Project General Manager (PGM) is responsible for the cross-discipline coordination to develop, optimize and deliver very large, strategic projects of high complexity and high ambiguity. The PGM is accountable for delivering inherently safe and operable assets in accordance with BP, HSSE and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements. The PGM is accountable for leading an integrated project management team consisting of Project Managers and discipline leaders. This role has significant interfaces with the Gatekeeper, business leadership, the community and government. The PGM also owns major contractor relationships.