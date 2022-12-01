Program Director, Onshore Renewables

Job summary

.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for an Onshore Renewables Program Director to join the Onshore Wind & Solar Asset Development team. This role will lead the development of large multi-GW scale onshore renewable energy projects consisting of wind, solar and energy storage in support of large-scale green hydrogen production. This will likely cover multiple projects in the relevant geography.



The Onshore Renewables Program Director will provide leadership and direction to multi-disciplinary project teams to ensure safe, quality and competitive design, development and execution. The Onshore Renewables Program Director will be an integrator of disciplines, including engineering, business stakeholders, commercial, procurement, regional integration, and will rigorously performance manage against agreed delivery targets.



The role will also have to ensure seamless integration with the wider hydrogen project team and support portfolio wide initiatives to drive simplification, standardization and best value.



What you will deliver

Lead multi-disciplinary project teams to safely develop large multi-GW scale, multi-billion dollar, multi-technology renewable energy projects from feasibility through to final investment decision as part of wider integrated energy projects.

Demonstrate our beliefs which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture in the project team, ensure HSSE risks are appropriately mitigated and ensure visible HSSE leadership.

Lead the onshore renewables components of project strategy, development, engineering, procurement and construction, execution and operations plans.

Provide leadership to the onshore renewables project team(s) and ensure they are appropriately resourced with clear roles, responsibilities and interfaces with other project workstreams.

Lead the management, control and reporting on the progress of project development and construction activities including schedule, budget and risk.

Lead the stage-gated governance process for onshore renewables, coordinate input from project team members and disciplines and ensure appropriate leadership support.

A minimum of a technical masters degree level qualification with desireable criteria of a Chartership or Professional Engineering accreditation, APM/PMP accreditation, and MBA / Business / Finance / Management master degree.

A strong belief in safety and environmental responsibility with the ability to develop a strong safety culture in project teams.

A collaborative leader with a minimum of 15 years experience in leading the development and construction of large, complex energy and infrastructure projects with 10 years of experience demonstrative capability and a track record in large scale onshore wind and solar.

A breadth of technical, commercial and regulatory knowledge applicable to asset development including onshore wind, solar and battery technology, interconnection, site design, regulatory requirements, supply chain, contract structures, joint venture management, construction management, operability, investment case development and project financing.

A passion for delivery excellence and a willingness to contribute to wider efforts and initiatives outside of direct accountabilities.

BP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Maori and Pacific Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you.Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.