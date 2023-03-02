Program Director, Onshore Renewables

Job summary

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for an Onshore Renewables Program Director to join the Onshore Renewables team. This role will lead the development of onshore renewable energy projects consisting of wind, solar and energy storage primarily in support of large-scale green hydrogen production and other integrated energy opportunities. This role will focus on the US market and cover multiple projects varying in size, complexity and technology.



The Onshore Renewables Program Director will provide leadership and direction to multi-disciplinary project teams to ensure safe, quality and competitive design, development and execution. The Onshore Renewables Program Director will work closely with multi-disciplinary project teams, central onshore renewables teams, other bp functions and a range of external stakeholders.



The role will also support portfolio wide initiatives to drive simplification, standardization and maximize value.

Key Accountabilities

Lead multi-disciplinary project teams to safely develop multi-technology renewable energy projects from feasibility through to final investment decision either on a standalone basis or as part of wider integrated energy projects.

Provide support to projects through construction and operations.

Demonstrate bp beliefs which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture in the project team, ensure HSSE risks are appropriately mitigated and ensure visible HSSE leadership.

Provide leadership to the onshore renewables project team(s) in country and ensure they are appropriately resourced with clear roles, responsibilities and interfaces with other project workstreams.

Lead the onshore renewables components of project strategy, development, engineering, procurement and construction, execution and operations plans.

Lead the management, control and reporting on the progress of project development and construction activities including schedule, budget and risk.

Lead the stage-gated governance process for onshore renewables, coordinate input from project team members and disciplines and ensure appropriate leadership support.

Drive low cost LCOE / LCOH through standardization and continuous improvement.

Interface with bp stakeholders, including senior leaders and other functions, to ensure alignment of project objectives with business drivers.

Act as a figurehead for the onshore renewables team in country and lead senior interactions with key external stakeholders from an onshore renewables perspective e.g. partners, local communities, suppliers, contractors, politicians, authorities and regulators.

Ensure compliance with relevant bp and industry policies, standards, regulations and best practices.