Program Director, Onshore Renewables

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for an Onshore Renewables Program Director to join the Onshore Renewables team. This role will lead the development of onshore renewable energy projects consisting of wind, solar and energy storage primarily in support of large-scale green hydrogen production and other integrated energy opportunities. This role will focus on the US market and cover multiple projects varying in size, complexity and technology.
The Onshore Renewables Program Director will provide leadership and direction to multi-disciplinary project teams to ensure safe, quality and competitive design, development and execution. The Onshore Renewables Program Director will work closely with multi-disciplinary project teams, central onshore renewables teams, other bp functions and a range of external stakeholders.
The role will also support portfolio wide initiatives to drive simplification, standardization and maximize value.
Key Accountabilities
Education and Experience