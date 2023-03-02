Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Program Director, Onshore Renewables

Program Director, Onshore Renewables

Program Director, Onshore Renewables

  • Location United States - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available Negotiable
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145895BR
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for an Onshore Renewables Program Director to join the Onshore Renewables team. This role will lead the development of onshore renewable energy projects consisting of wind, solar and energy storage primarily in support of large-scale green hydrogen production and other integrated energy opportunities. This role will focus on the US market and cover multiple projects varying in size, complexity and technology.

The Onshore Renewables Program Director will provide leadership and direction to multi-disciplinary project teams to ensure safe, quality and competitive design, development and execution. The Onshore Renewables Program Director will work closely with multi-disciplinary project teams, central onshore renewables teams, other bp functions and a range of external stakeholders.

The role will also support portfolio wide initiatives to drive simplification, standardization and maximize value.

Key Accountabilities

  • Lead multi-disciplinary project teams to safely develop multi-technology renewable energy projects from feasibility through to final investment decision either on a standalone basis or as part of wider integrated energy projects.
  • Provide support to projects through construction and operations.
  • Demonstrate bp beliefs which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture in the project team, ensure HSSE risks are appropriately mitigated and ensure visible HSSE leadership.
  • Provide leadership to the onshore renewables project team(s) in country and ensure they are appropriately resourced with clear roles, responsibilities and interfaces with other project workstreams.
  • Lead the onshore renewables components of project strategy, development, engineering, procurement and construction, execution and operations plans.
  • Lead the management, control and reporting on the progress of project development and construction activities including schedule, budget and risk.
  • Lead the stage-gated governance process for onshore renewables, coordinate input from project team members and disciplines and ensure appropriate leadership support.
  • Drive low cost LCOE / LCOH through standardization and continuous improvement.
  • Interface with bp stakeholders, including senior leaders and other functions, to ensure alignment of project objectives with business drivers.
  • Act as a figurehead for the onshore renewables team in country and lead senior interactions with key external stakeholders from an onshore renewables perspective e.g. partners, local communities, suppliers, contractors, politicians, authorities and regulators.
  • Ensure compliance with relevant bp and industry policies, standards, regulations and best practices.

Education and Experience

  • A minimum of a technical masters degree level qualification
  • A strong belief in safety and environmental responsibility with the ability to develop a strong safety culture in project teams.
  • A collaborative leader with a minimum of 15 years experience in leading the development and construction of large, complex energy and infrastructure projects with 10 years’ experience, demonstrable capability and a track record in large scale onshore wind and solar.
  • A breadth of technical, commercial and regulatory knowledge applicable to asset development including onshore wind, solar and battery technology, interconnection, site design, regulatory requirements, supply chain, contract structures, joint venture management, construction management, operability, investment case development and project financing.
  • A passion for delivery excellence and a willingness to contribute to wider efforts and initiatives outside of direct accountabilities.
  • Strong project management expertise and knowledge of industry standards and best practices.
  • Strong people skills and the ability to lead and develop large multi-disciplinary teams in complex teams and multi-cultural environments.
  • Ability to lead and develop strong relationships with external project stakeholders e.g. partners, local communities, suppliers, contractors, politicians, authorities and regulators.
  • An understanding of the key value drivers of projects that relates to design and construction and the ability to drive competitiveness without a detrimental impact on safety or quality.
  • Some business travel up to 25% may be required, both domestic and international travel will be required.

Apply Search all jobs at bp