Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp's strategy. By 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020.

The Program Director will work as part of multi-disciplinary team to secure new seabed development opportunities. They will work with the in-country offshore wind team, across business development, regulatory, advocacy, environmental permitting, procurement, and supply chain disciplines.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Program Director, offshore wind

We are seeking for professionals from Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands as well.

The office locations are: Copenhagen, Hamburg, Utrecht.

In this role You will be responsible for:

Overseeing a program of projects consisting of multiple assets requiring co-ordination across business units, e.g. Energy HUBs with offshore wind and onshore integration, Energy Islands with offshore wind and multi-user functionality (e.g. electrolysers, batteries, interconnection infrastructure) and the overall delivery of the Basin Strategy of the North Sea and Baltic Sea.

Managing a Project Management Office (PMO) and Program Managers to deliver on the co-ordination of multiple assets delivery during both development and construction, oversee delivery of the Basin Strategy and ensure internal stakeholders are managed accordingly.

Providing coaching and mentorship to Program Managers, Project Managers and Project Directors supporting their personal and professional development and delivery (dotted line).

Establising & apply standards of Excellence for Program Delivery at Best in Class.

Establish project’s objectives and strategy and ensures the team works efficiently and effectively towards the common goals.

For the program(s), holds the key relationships with governmental authorities and strategic initiatives from a supply chain perspective.

Providing leadership and direction for developing and implementing the execution plan following appropriate project policies, procedures and tools to support overall delivery of the project(s) as part of the program.

Ensuring development and delivery of a program plan, with detailed schedule, resource plan and budget in line with the defined objectives.

Providing cross-discipline coordination with other project team members to drive integrated technical integrity of the project and to ensure that work is carried out effectively and efficiently.

What You will need to be successful: