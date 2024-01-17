Program Integrator - bp Pulse US

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.​We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team, and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world.bp Pulse in the US is rapidly scaling up its operations with an ambitious goal to deliver 3,000 public EV charge points by the end 2025. To deliver this will require multiple teams to come together including Real Estate, Construction, Operations, Product & Tech, Customer Experience and supporting functions. This role will be the key program integrator to ensure all these functions are working together and hold leaders to account for their respective accountabilities, workflows and landmarks.This position is based onsite in our Chicago office.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Lead coordination, development and implementation of bp pulse network program (from real estate origination through to EV site construction, launch and handover)

Act as SPA for critical programs of work, responsible for managing progress, resolving issues and initiating appropriate corrective actions

Establish and lead the programs governance and stage gates, managing both the dependencies and the interfaces between process flows.

Lead the weekly investment committee to sanction capital for new projects

Identify and manage program risks, ensuring risk management, mitigation and change management is implemented throughout the full lifecycle (appraise through to complete)

Develop strong working relationships with squad members and lead integration across multi discipline squads/teams to achieve common goals and delivery milestones

Identify and implement continuous improvements to improve productivity, efficiency and reduce delays/risks to schedule.

Co-ordinate and support handover processes, ensuring requirements are fulfilled and all stakeholders are fully aligned

Provide input on strategy and business priorities through deep understanding and domain expertise for critical programs of work

Essential Education and Experience:

A bachelor’s degree in a relevant field or equivalent experience

10+ years of large scale, complex program management

Experience as SPA leading integration of multi discipline delivery through the full project lifecycle

Demonstrates competency in performance data analysis, risk management processes and senior stakeholder management

Effective interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to build and maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders

Ability to thrive in fast paced and ambiguous environments

Can demonstrate leadership impact and showcases bp “who we are”

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.