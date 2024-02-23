Program Management & Asset Optimisation Advisor

Entity:Customers & Products
bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.
Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business. We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.
We’re looking for a Program Management & Optimization Advisor responsible for working across the ANZ Construction Team to articulate and program manage the overall development, implementation, communication and operation of a comprehensive scheduling process & works program for the ANZ business in support of strategic outcomes.
Reporting direct to the ANZ Construction Services Lead, you will be responsible for managing the development, implementation and operation of a comprehensive scheduling process & works program for the ANZ business in support of strategic deliverables.
This includes holding accountability for defining and monitoring the overall works program working closely with Regional Construction Leads and the Project Control Advisor to ensure there is a pipeline of projects and optimisation programs in line with the integrated network plan, budgetary constraints (capex/revex), investment hurdles and HSE risk management expectations.
What you can expect in the role:
Systematically tracks and evaluates progress in reducing asset-based risks, providing reports & recommendations to assist in managing those risks via programs of work (for including in annual plans) and preparing updates for safety and risk management forums.
Identify opportunities to improve sustainability of operations, contributing to delivery of the Sustainability Implementation Plan and bp’s global sustainability aims.
Collaborate with Regional Construction Leads to plan and manage the overall ANZ works program and scheduling process, in line with network strategy and investment guardrails, articulating key projects and optimisation programs, and consolidating the pipeline of projects and programs for input into annual planning and monthly performance management processes.
Initiates the program idea in Nostra for local region
Develop & manage programs of work to enhance existing network sites throughout their full life cycle, including end of life asset replacement, working with regional leads and the maintenance team to ensure processes and systems allow for optimising repair vs replacing of assets.
Support annual and multi-year capital and expense planning process, coordinating planning sessions with the Construction Team and other key stakeholders, including maintenance, network, finance and operations.
Monitor and analyse performance metrics vs plan, generating key insights and risks, and activating timely interventions and risk mitigations, working across the Construction team.
Coordinate and translate strategic commitments and capital frame into articulation of multi-year project pipeline and annual capex and revex plans.
What we would like to see you bring:
Tertiary qualifications in Project Management, Engineering or Construction Management Discipline.
Minimum 5+ years relevant experience in a related technical environment such as Engineering Design / Consulting / Project & Construction Management or Construction Operations Support
Strong personal impact that inspires and motivates a diverse team and influence effectively across the organisation.
Strong commercial acumen, performance bias and understanding of end to end business operations
Highly competent in problem solving and open thinking
Strong Program / Project Scheduling Skills
Working knowledge of SAP, ARIBA, Nostradamus, Power BI, Tableau or other corporate financial reporting / data systems.
Proficiency with digital workplace tools including MS Office Suite including MS Project
Demonstrated experience with portfolio ranging in value from $250 to $5M+
Commercial experience in the retail or the fuel industry advantageous
Why join us?
It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
