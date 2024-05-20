This role is eligible for relocation within country

Background and purpose of role:

As the world and bp are changing, Global Business Services (GBS) has a vital role to deliver business solutions that result in great outcomes for bp. Our mission is to create innovative solutions to transform BP, driven by inspired people in a dynamic environment. We will innovate to transform, and we will deliver this through our five strategic priorities: transform services, digital innovator, deliver increased value, invest in people’s futures, end customer focused - enabled by our colleagues, culture, attitude and our values and behaviours.

The establishment of a bp-owned GBS centre in India is of long-term strategic importance for bp.

The Program Management Lead is a key role supporting the GBS India leadership and Pune Site Leadership. The role is accountable for ensuring effective, relevant engagement and strong partnership, across multiple leadership levels, between GBS India and various internal and external customers to support the delivery of a wide range of business activities to help shape the strategic direction and implementation of plans, driving performance and advancing the agenda, providing business oversight and operational assurance, and ensuring that standards, policies and procedures are fit for purpose and working effectively.

Key Results / Accountabilities:

Define site-related project scope, goals and results that support business goals in collaboration with senior management and customers

Develop detailed and comprehensive project plans and schedule project timelines and landmarks using appropriate tools

Effectively communicate and lead project expectations to team members and customer a timely and clear fashion

Review the work packages for each workstream owner. Validate schedule, dependencies, and resource utilisation across work plans

Own management of customer expectation alignment gaps and/or gaps in meeting client expectations

Establish project governance including all customers and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations

Ensure all projects are maintained in the central project portfolio management tool. Maintain the difficulty as per the predefined program/project governance and ensure project reporting is accurate and concise.

Identify and resolve project risks/issues and potential conflicts within the project team - supervise the implementation of corrective actions and review current mitigation and recovery activities.

Identify and manage project dependencies and critical path

Support the engagement instances with planning, story board building and content to ensure that the operational excellence and ground-breaking goal are met, in line with the strategic vision for GBS India and the Pune site.

Support control agenda and provide assurance of compliance, by ensuring timely and accurate delivery of all internal process and compliance requirements, as well as all statutory submissions and provide inputs to Due Diligence Process

Establish continuous monitoring of process performance and drive consistent improvement of Key Performance Indicators

Identify, Report, Investigate and Resolve all material process gaps in line with respective incident management policies and procedures. Own and action remediation plan for internal audit findings

Mentor and develop members of the team, build enduring capabilities and coordinate team activities

Establish strong relationship with all customers to ensure smooth operations and successful project delivery

Obtain a good understanding of the nature of the business supported and the economic environment in order to complete activities effectively.

Drive continuous improvement projects and deliver efficiency targets

Provide effective support to all transformations and other projects

Provides strategic leadership and strict execution of the strategic and tactical agendas, setting clear objectives and action plans, and develops and review management information to drive delivery of priorities and advise on appropriate interventions if required.

Coordinate the annual planning process to develop performance plans, priorities and budgets and associated tracking against plan targets, and leads key projects/ work streams in line with business requirements.

Liaises with the Functions to ensure that standards, policies and procedures are working effectively within GBS.

Drives the development of strong relationships with key internal partners, collaborates to share the best standard methodology align processes and approaches across GBS.

Supports in driving the appropriate behaviours to achieve success, including a continuous improvement culture at GBS Pune

In line with continuous conversations, have regular honest and constructive dialogue with team members to support performance and career development.

Ensures personal and team compliance with BP's Code of Conduct and demonstrates strong leadership through BP's Leadership and Values & Behaviours

Key Challenges:

Complex projects generally centre/function specific

Highly diversified range of key customers across GBS and businesses

Run multiple projects in parallel

Managing projects across different functions and geographies

Identifying relevant program and system deployment dependencies

Demonstrate clear understanding of the business context of the company in order to be able to deliver high quality service.

Partner with People and Culture and GBS Pune leadership team to ensure the necessary skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and complex workload

Quick to react and adapt to constantly evolving business requirements to support constantly evolving business requirements

Ability to interact with and influence people at all levels, geographies and time zones within the organisation, building strong relationships quickly

Complete understanding of system landscape and infrastructure

End to end understanding of GBS governance processes

Able to meet global and local reporting requirements and secure BP's license to operate.

Ensuring that BP's internal control remains effective through compliance with internal requirements via the application of controls across all activities in scope of operations. Understands what effective control means in bp context and how it's application can lead to the provision of the required level of assurance

Managing projects and related organisational change to ensure optimal use of resources and achieve objectives within schedule and budget.

Looks for ways to do things better, faster, more efficiently

Qualification, Experience and Competencies

The incumbent should have good project management and project governance skills and should have an outcome-oriented approach towards result. The incumbent should be able to drive initiatives across the function proactively. The incumbent should be capable of handling multiple customers and communicate well at each leadership level

The incumbent is required to closely work with the Team for extensive BU activities. Independently complete BU initiatives and activities like town hall, Business reviews etc. And also required to generate reports using excel for headcount.

Having presentation (ppt) skills and required to create project presentations as and when required.

Closely work with the enterprise strategic enablement team in tracking multiple projects.

Coordinating, Tracking, Publishing status reports of initiatives and projects for Leadership team.

Governance tracking and reporting on initiatives and projects.

Handling partner concerns with action for resolutions. Issue Matrix and Reports.

Communication with customers on status check for projects and task delivered.

Business Capability:

Demonstrates ability to apply discernment and clearly link value to business results at the client group level, e.g. improved decision making, D&I, Customer focus – Puts the customer and business strategy at the heart of decision-making. Ability to guide leaders through choices to best suit business requirements. Drives value-adding solutions - deeply integrated to drive business solutions, not operating as a parallel function. Consistent record of improving/contributing and taking things to the next level. Externally orientated – well connected, active in external professional communities, aware of standard methodology and actively shares with, and learns from others

Leadership & EQ Capability:

Demonstrates capability in line BP’s LE expectations, with an equal balance of EQ, IQ and Drive. Group mind-set - demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships with the site leadership team & with the wider organisation - leaders & employees. Is self-aware and recognises and can manage impact on others. Notices morale of their team and works to positively influence this. Is developing political astuteness and is and able to work successfully across organisational boundaries. Applies judgement and common sense at scale - demonstrates strong understanding of client's business and GBS and function priorities and is able to apply sound judgement / wise counsel. Acts with integrity; actively developing capability against the BP LEs & is a role model of BP V&Bs. Ability to develop and inspire others and engender followership. Cultural fluency - ability to operate successfully across cultural boundaries with sensitivity

Experience of GBS/ shared service/BPO type organization. Experience of organisation organizational change. Experience of working in a matrixed organisation

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field.

Minimum of 5 years of experience in Project Management, preferably in a GBS/shared service/BPO type organisation

Required Criteria

Excellent knowledge of project management

Excellent Data Analytical skills

Good social skills

Reporting tools MS Office skills – advanced MS Excel, Power Point.

Working knowledge of Project Management tools – Agile / Scrum / JIRA /JIRA Align

Fluency in business English

Experience in building management dashboards

Excellent influencing skills

Experience in working with diverse and global teams

Preferred Criteria

Experience of GBS/shared service/BPO type organisation

Experience of organisation organisational change

Experience of working in a matrixed organisation Prior experience in Project & Portfolio Reporting Tools in a Program Management Office.

BI Reporting tools – Power BI, Tableau, QlikView

Knowledge of Tracking Projects for Business Intelligence Reporting.



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Operations, Business process architecture, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Goal Setting, Influencing, Lean Practices, Managing change, Managing Performance, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking, Workload Prioritization



