Program Management Lead, Reliability

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for delivering business analysis and consulting activities for the defined specialism using advanced technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships with a range of stakeholders, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and managing process and system improvements to deliver business value. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.



Job Description:

bp solutions Program Management Office Lead, Reliability is accountable for managing the end-to-end delivery of business transformation initiatives and digital products. This includes, working with customers to identify opportunities and continue to lead reliability programs through discovery, development, deployment, embedding sustainable processes and systems. The role focuses on the development of value cases, connecting transformation initiatives to business value, and ensures integration across P&O, I&E (and C&P where appropriate). These drive business changes that deliver the greatest comprehensive value within the reliability field.

Key accountabilities:

Support reliability discipline manager to define and drive the portfolio strategy, roadmap, and value case for the transformation program.

Partner with digital portfolio managers to initiate, define and implement appropriate digital products into end-to-end transformation initiatives.

Deliver sustainable governance processes including leading regular portfolio reviews with product owners and facilitating steering committees with business leadership.

Deliver a high-quality customer experience and work with team members to integrate business ideas, opportunities, and requirements into transformation opportunities.

Ensure transformation delivery is resourced with the appropriate subject area networks, is funded, prioritized appropriately and that delivery schedules are synchronized to broader value chain goals.

Ensure transformation products are implemented, communicated, value driven and scaled through the right business channels. Ensure regular and detailed retrospectives to deploy empirical findings in future initiatives.

Lead PMO office to support Reliability Discipline Managers on P&O prioritization and governance of transformation programs, products (including digital) and features within a transformation program.

Assures integration and progress of initiatives and products progress from ideation, through opportunity assessment, discovery, and development workflow stages for business implementation.

Accountable for assuring the scoping of new business opportunities are clear and customer focused, resources allocated, business case robust, measurable value lever specified, and deployment plan developed in alignment with business objectives



Job Requirements:

Entrepreneurial self-starter, highly motivated to drive continuous improvement in their part of the organization.

Able to deliver direction and develop accountability in uncertainty.

Able to think strategically and connect aspirations to tactical delivery.



Recommended experience:

Front line business experience of delivering transformational change at a local/regional level.

Experience in project management and agile methodology preferred.

Experience in identifying and delivering on continuous improvement opportunities.

Awareness of digital capability and experience in programme implementation locally/regionally

Experience developing business value cases for change/improvement opportunities.

Experience delivering solutions across multiple stakeholders balancing different points of view



Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



