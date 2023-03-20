Job summary

The Program Manager will partner with multiple stakeholders and cross-functional technology teams to conceive, roadmap, and deliver innovative technical solutions and experiences that enable our users to manage, operationalize and advance the business. They are responsible for owning, monitoring and providing visibility into the program and product roadmaps across several projects/initiatives, with an ultimate focus on delivering sustainable business capabilities. The ideal candidate will envision a path to optimization, inspire change, and enable execution against obstacles.



This person will manage critical program and product management duties, such as collaborating with business stakeholders to establish the program vision and objectives, managing roadmaps that contribute to the realization of the vision and tracking value against the vision, with an eye toward identifying opportunities for improvement. The Program Manager works with the portfolio lead, project managers, IT Operations, and Enterprise Architecture and Engineering to understand and champion the implementation of projects to balance business and technical priorities and requirements.



This person must be comfortable operating as an individual contributor and using influence and expertise to aid the transformation of an organization. The Program Manager will support our Agile transformation by guiding and serving teams through effective application of Agile principles and frameworks. They will enable and manage multiple projects, and as a key member of the Technology Team they will work with global business stakeholders to understand MVP, key priorities, and dependencies.



Most of bpx energy’s technology support & operations are outsourced to a managed services partner and this role will require the ability to manage/lead in this type of environment.

Key accountabilities

Manage a program-level capability plan, collaborating with multiple agile technology teams to plan, coordinate and deliver on ambitious roadmap

Provide thought leadership and internal client consultation to develop product and program roadmaps

Lead the program/product lifecycle

Work with other technology and business groups across the organization who have dependencies on program workstreams and products

Build sound business cases based on in-depth data analysis, demonstrate how that analysis impacts key product metrics, and define features to be incorporated

Own preparation of project proposals, timelines, and budget estimates and work with delivery team to provide continuous updated project health reports

Identify decisions required to progress work against roadmap, align with decision-makers and ensure projects progress against plan

Proactively identify and mitigate risks and blockers to enable progress towards goals

Create, manage and maintain the following assets for projects:

Project scope (i.e. a set of near-term goals to accomplish the capability roadmap)

Tasks/deliverables to accomplish

Dependencies and critical path

Key deadline and milestone dates

Budget updates

Roadmap alignment

Bachelors Degree in in Technical, Communications, or similar field, or equivalent professional work experience..

8-10 years’ experience as a project, product, or program manager

5+ years’ experience leading technology initiatives

Strong knowledge of Agile methodologies and techniques

Experience with project planning and collaboration tools such as Azure DevOps, MS-Project, SharePoint, or equivalents,

Experience with problem-solving and stakeholder management

Proven ability to manage/prioritize time effectively across competing activities/resources

Ability to inspire change across the business and create an understanding around technology solutions

Proven ability to provide coaching/guidance to team members

Effective communication and presentation skills

Ability to work in fast-paced, multi-cultural environment

Ability to work with multiple external teams and accomplish shared goals through the building consensus.

Enthusiastic, high-energy individual, self-motivated, people-oriented and self-directed

Must be an intelligent, articulate and persuasive leader who can serve as an effective member of the team, who can communicate concepts to technical & nontechnical colleagues.

Must be able to maintain focus on achieving results, whilst being patient and pragmatic.

Desirable criteria & qualifications

PMP, PMP-ACP, and/or Certified Scrum Master certifications.

Supervision, management or leadership position experience desirable.

Desire to continually learn outside of a classroom environment, and successfully apply learnings.

Demonstrated willingness to both teach others and learn new techniques.

Experience working in a hybrid technical environment with multiple datacenters, multiple public cloud and SaaS providers.

Experience working with a variety of cloud-based data management technologies.

Experience working with a variety of data and application integration technologies.

Experience working with solutions leveraging a variety of modern development languages and platforms.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $142,000-$223,000*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.Travel requiredYes - up to 25%Employment TypeFull-time: Denver, CO or Houston, TX based