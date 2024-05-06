Program Manager II - US EV Network Operations

Job summary

bp pulse, bp’s electric vehicle (EV) charging business, is working to simplify electrification by providing fast, reliable charging solutions for both consumers and commercial fleets across America. An integral part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company is the expansion into electrical vehicle (EV) charging markets in three key regions - USA, Europe, and China.

This role combines knowledge from traditional project management, program management, agile delivery, and product management with a focus on our EV Network Operations and the delivery of new tools and processes to ensure our charging network availability. Additionally, you’ll provide analytical support in understanding energy consumption patterns and optimizing charging infrastructure efficiency. The ideal candidate has experience working with a software team and has a sense of urgency for fast, tactical action, and problem solving at the intersection of hardware and software.

Key Accountabilities

Program Management:

Nurture the adoption of Technical Project/Program Manager standards, practices, and encouraged behaviors.

Optimize project delivery by implementing standard processes, more efficient ways of working and/or tooling aligned to bp standards.

Take an integrated view of concurrent projects that cross team and domain boundaries and simplify delivery by actively identifying patterns that improve efficiency and promote reuse of existing solutions.

Partner with managers of design and engineering teams to ensure focus on fit-for-purpose solutions and drive efficient delivery of right outcomes for the customer and organization.

Capable of holding an engineering team to a high standard and reviewing design decisions, recognizing when a design or solution requires additional technical guidance.

Ability to convey detailed technical knowledge by speaking to engineering teams in their own language.

Understands system architectures and can optimally manage changes across multiple projects to ensure the integrity of upstream or downstream dependencies are maintained.

Understands the consequences of short-term, tactical solutions and long-term impacts of accruing technical debt.

Drive process improvement, simplification, and automation of key onboarding and operations processes.

Lead the site onboarding process by translating customers’ business requirements and on the ground site characteristics into technical requirements.

Work cross-functionally to gather feedback, prioritize requests, and establish business requirements for the software development team.

Energy Analyst:

Support delivery of commercial agreements and various enduring commercial tasks (cost recovery, invoicing, dispute resolution, among others)

Understand the basics of energy billing and impact to customers: tariffs, kWh, kW, seasons, etc.

Provide commercial support and advice to Commercial Director

Ability to understand key commercial and financial risks, drivers and uncertainties.

Support internal departments to develop and ensure consistence in reporting tools, KPI’s and business insights across the network.

Essential Education and Experience:

Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Business Administration, Energy Management, or related field with 2 years+ of experience in STEM field Project

PgMP, PMP, or Agile certification preferred.

2+ years of shown experience in Project Management or Technical Delivery Management roles.

Experience with both Agile and Waterfall methodologies and deep expertise in at least one methodology.

Extensive knowledge of software development, system implementation, and product lifecycles

Strong analytical skills with proficiency in data analysis tools such as Excel, SQL, or Python.

Knowledge of electric vehicle technology and charging infrastructure is desirable but not required.

Basic understanding of energy systems, EE or power conversion theory

Proficient in any scripting language is a plus; experience with SQL and/or Python preferred.

How much do we pay (Base)? $69,000-129,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



