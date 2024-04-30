This role is eligible for relocation within country

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



The Program Reliability Engineer provides sitewide leadership and program management for reliability improvements and large asset focused reliability projects as defined by the Whiting Refinery Business Improvement Plan (BIP), ‘availability bridge’. The scope of this position includes providing input from sources of availability impacts and their causal relationships for existing or new programs to meet BIP targets. Support sitewide reliability capability development, delivery of reliability tools to address specific causes of availability impacts and self-verification of existing processes. The position is part of Whiting Refinery's Reliability Steering Team (RST), participating in decisions related to risk quantification, strategies, mitigation development and evaluations of performance.

Communicates Whiting's business goals and BIP in a powerful and engaging manner and acts as a role model for bp’s beliefs and safety leadership principles

Leader of the site reliability improvement initiatives and programs linked to the BIP, such as: routine maintenance QA/QC implementation, the Maintenance Build Gap Closure Project and frontline engagement initiatives.

Accountable for costs and schedule attainment of the BIP availability improvement programs

Provides input to the refinery resourcing demand plan based on program requirements and provides input into hiring recommendations

Leader of sitewide reliability discipline excellence, including tools, methods, processes, and skill development

Leader of Reliability Common Process (RCP) site implementation

Provides reliability assurance and self verification for critical processes, including the RCP elements

Provides review and assurance of the site reliability performance metrics

Identifies and understands equipment criticalities and develops appropriate life cycle and improvement plans

Drives team improvement via the Continuous Improvement (CI) process

Support programs and process such as Reliability Centered Maintenance (RCM), Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (FMEA) and routine maintenance quality control

Lead, support and mentor teams conducting Root Cause Analysis (RCA) on qualifying production loss events and equipment bad actors, to evaluate and incorporate physical and systemic findings into improvement programs

BS Degree in Engineering or equivalent

10+ years of refinery or process industry experience

5+ years of relevant reliability experience

Demonstrated project management experience with the ability to achieve goals and objectives for product quality, cost and schedule delivery

Expert level of understanding of reliability principles and processes

Leadership and mentoring of reliability principles to refinery discipline engineers and other functions

Plant reliability and maintenance experience with strong understanding of SAP and related processes for work management

Ability to work with a diverse workforce of multi-skilled engineers, and influence operations and maintenance personnel.

Strong written and oral communication skills.

Ability to balance short-term and long-term tasks and manage conflicting priorities

Wide industry knowledge and contacts and highly customer focused

CMRP, CRE, CRL - preferred

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.