Programme Change Manager

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a/an!

ERP is at the core of bp’s business operations and is fundamental to the company’s license to operate. More than 10 million business transactions and cash flows worth billions of dollars are completed every day within bp’s ERP. From planning and implementing safety critical maintenance operations, leading sophisticated procurement and supply chain activities, recording sales and revenues, recording, and settling high value trade deals, orchestrating global cash flows - to recording and reporting financial performance to global financial markets and governments, ERP is at the heart of bp’s global day to day operations.

About the role:

This role represents Procurement transformation in the end to end delivery of the procurement standard processes and digital strategy roadmap in the Group ERP programme and digital operating system (DOS), which is made up of Ariba Spend Management, Contract Management, Supplier Management, Risk Management and Data Management modules. The role provides expertise in alignment to procurement policies, standards and controls through implementation of compliant and procurement process.

Own the deployment of Procurement modules of the S4/HANA and the Procurement Digital Operating System, which includes all end-to-end Ariba Spend Management system modules. The deployment will be a 3-4 years programme spanning all of bp's operational geographies across Europe, ASPAC, EMEA and North America. This programme will have an operational budget of over $75m dollars and a benefit outlook of over $250m.

Key responsibilities of the role include:

1) Defining and giving recommendations on how a change framework should be deployed on a specific project / programme of work.

2) Delivering the change management for large strategic change projects, including transitions, transformations and digitalization. Working as a key member of global to support delivery of programmes on time and in the absence of any major issues resulting from poor organisational change. This is likely to involve:

o Conducting case for change

o Conducting change impact assessment

o Conducting collaborator analysis

o Delivering partner engagement activities

o Delivering communication-related activities

o Delivering training-related activities

3) Supporting the development of change capability for key change roles in GBS

o Growing the change capability in key change roles in GBS through training, mentor and crafting materials to facilitate better organizational change on medium and small scale projects, and within different workstreams and areas of larger projects and programmes

o Building a culture and change capability for GBS globally in change agent and change leader roles;

o Running change sessions

4) Working with other change practitioners in GBS, bp and other external parties to pay attention external change standard processes to ensure that the GBS change framework is relevant and appropriate

Key challenge:

• Handle a wide range of partners in GBS and in bp. This includes looking after senior collaborators through to staff impacted by changes being announced

• Adaptability to handle different types of projects - from transitions which are short and concentrated to transformations and digitalisations which are dispersed and often behavioural to global culture and organisation changes

• Lead complicated priorities – this is a time of excellent change so daily prioritisation and remaining strategic and passionate about the best payback will be key

Qualification & Experience

• Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in the relevant field.

• Proficient written and spoken English.

• Skilful in leading and managing change (cultural, process and behavioural) gained from delivery of sophisticated business or people change projects.

• Understanding externally recognised change tools and theories.

• Prioritising multiple customers effectively.

• Experience handling virtual teams across multiple geographies.

• Experience of working in fast-paced, high-demand, delivery - oriented environments.

• Guide facilitator, able to handle partners at all levels from the leadership team to staff level. Able to work well with all levels of the organization to help guide individuals through the change of large projects.

• Relationship builder, able to quickly build trust based (rather than transactional based) relationships with multiple collaborators.

• High degree of interpersonal and influencing skills.

• Expertise in internal communications.

• Understanding of business and implications to people’s ways of working

• Experience in agile principles.

• Exposure in Agile tools/methodologies and digital transformation.

Other relevant or desirable experience

• Understanding of project management.

• Critical thinking to develop, implement, and sustain an organisational change framework.

• Knowledge about digitalization and being digital savvy.



