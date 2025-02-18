Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our team and advance your career as a

Programme Change Manager

Fixed Term (appr. 1,5 years)

In this role You will:

Define and give recommendations on how a change framework should be deployed on a specific project / programme of work, based on the FBT change methodology

Deliver the change management for large strategic change projects, including transitions, transformations and digitalization. Working as a key member of global and strategic change projects to support delivery of programmes on time and in the absence of any major issues resulting from poor change management. This is likely to involve:

Conducting case for change

Conducting change impact assessment

Conducting partner analysis

Delivering partner engagement activities

Delivering communication-related activities

Delivering training-related activities

Support the development of change capability for key change roles in FBT:

Increasing the change capability in key change roles in FBT through training, coaching and creating materials to facilitate better change management on medium and small scale projects, and within different workstreams and areas of larger projects and programmes

Building a culture and change capability for FBT globally in change agent and change leader roles;

Running change sessions

Work with other change practitioners in FBT, bp and other external parties to keep abreast of external change key takeaways to ensure that the FBT change framework is relevant and appropriate.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in the relevant field

Fluent written and spoken English

Skilful in leading and managing change (cultural, process and behavioural) gained from delivery of complex business or people change projects

Understanding externally recognised change tools and theories

Proven track record managing multiple customers effectively

Experience managing virtual teams across multiple geographies

Experience of working in fast-paced, high-demand

Expert facilitator

Relationship builder, able to quickly build trust based (rather than transactional based) relationships

High degree of interpersonal and influencing skills

Expertise in internal communications

Understanding of business and implications to people’s ways of working

Experience in agile principles

Exposure in Agile tools/methodologies and digital transformation

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

Disclaimer: Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), Mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.