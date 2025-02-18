Site traffic information and cookies

  • Location Hungary - Budapest
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Project Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ089741
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Project Management Group


Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our team and advance your career as a

Programme Change Manager

Fixed Term (appr. 1,5 years)

In this role You will:

  • Define and give recommendations on how a change framework should be deployed on a specific project / programme of work, based on the FBT change methodology

  • Deliver the change management for large strategic change projects, including transitions, transformations and digitalization. Working as a key member of global and strategic change projects to support delivery of programmes on time and in the absence of any major issues resulting from poor change management.  This is likely to involve:
  • Conducting case for change
  • Conducting change impact assessment
  • Conducting partner analysis
  • Delivering partner engagement activities
  • Delivering communication-related activities
  • Delivering training-related activities

  • Support the development of change capability for key change roles in FBT:
  • Increasing the change capability in key change roles in FBT through training, coaching and creating materials to facilitate better change management on medium and small scale projects, and within different workstreams and areas of larger projects and programmes
  • Building a culture and change capability for FBT globally in change agent and change leader roles;
  • Running change sessions

  • Work with other change practitioners in FBT, bp and other external parties to keep abreast of external change key takeaways to ensure that the FBT change framework is relevant and appropriate.

What You will need to be successful:

  • Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in the relevant field
  • Fluent written and spoken English
  • Skilful in leading and managing change (cultural, process and behavioural) gained from delivery of complex business or people change projects
  • Understanding externally recognised change tools and theories
  • Proven track record managing multiple customers effectively
  • Experience managing virtual teams across multiple geographies
  • Experience of working in fast-paced, high-demand
  • Expert facilitator
  • Relationship builder, able to quickly build trust based (rather than transactional based) relationships
  • High degree of interpersonal and influencing skills
  • Expertise in internal communications
  • Understanding of business and implications to people’s ways of working
  • Experience in agile principles
  • Exposure in Agile tools/methodologies and digital transformation

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
  • Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
  • Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
  • Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
  • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

Disclaimer: Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), Mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

