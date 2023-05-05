Programme Director

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Responsible for managing a large team to deliver a broad range of business development activities, including technical and economic evaluation of potential projects, collaborating with teams to develop optimal development solutions, and project managing a range of strategic projects, exercising a strong combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.

About the Role:

Rapidly growing our renewables business is core to bp's strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020.

This role will be responsible for developing an offshore wind project team in South Korea, working with a joint venture partner to secure and development offshore wind projects.



What you will deliver:

Responsible for building, developing and leading the offshore wind team in South Korea

Close collaboration with the JV partner to secure and develop offshore wind projects

Providing day to day leadership and setting direction and implementing policies and procedures to and tools to support overall delivery of the project.

Leading the development of a project plan, with detailed schedule, resource plan and budget in line with the defined objectives.

Providing cross-discipline coordination with other project team members to drive integrated technical integrity of the project and to ensure that work is carried out effectively and efficiently.

Identifying and leading coordination of key interfaces to ensure smooth project execution.

Responsible for project safety including; initial set up health and safety plan and associated processes

Oversee procurement activities and be heavily involved in developing with procurement strategy

Responsible for developing and delivering on the offtake strategy for the project

Identifying risks at appropriate project stages and ensures that risks are managed throughout the project life cycle.

Identifying, developing and maintaining working relationships with all applicable stakeholders.

Responsible for providing reporting to the steering committee and upholding project governance

Requirements: