Programme Director

Responsible for managing a large team to deliver a broad range of business development activities, including technical and economic evaluation of potential projects, collaborating with teams to develop optimal development solutions, and project managing a range of strategic projects, exercising a strong combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.
About the Role:
Rapidly growing our renewables business is core to bp's strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020.
This role will be responsible for developing an offshore wind project team in South Korea, working with a joint venture partner to secure and development offshore wind projects.
What you will deliver: