Programme Management Officer & Analyst

At bp we are gearing up for the future! We are committed to decarbonisation across the mobility and transport space. Trucks and road freight are an indispensable part of the world's logistics sector, and we are seeking to help our Fleet customers decarbonise across a variety of energy vectors.



It’s an exciting time to embark on your journey with bp as we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up and we are seeking talented and enthusiastic individuals to support us in making this happen!

We’re gearing up for the future. At bp our goal for C&P is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms.

bp are committed to decarbonisation across the mobility and transport space. Trucks and road freight are an indispensable part of the world’s logistics sector and bp are seeking to help our Fleet customers decarbonise across a variety of energy vectors.

This Programme Manager Office & Analyst role is to support bp’s Truck Electrification team in the delivery of early phase projects and initiatives.

C&P is a highly integrated and ‎interconnected organization requiring close cross-functional and matrixed ways of working. You will be working across both development and delivery “squad” teams (bp and 3rd parties) who are enabling the launch of early customer offer propositions, product solutions and infrastructure – seeking to rapidly learn and continuously improve our offer and insights.

What you will deliver



Prime responsibility will be to establishing core tools and processes and lead the co-ordination and delivery of these cross functional projects across all markets

Ensure projects are progressed in a structured, consistent, disciplined and efficient way to facilitate rapid, assured progress

Establishing best in class programme management tools and processes (building on existing practice – including Agile, Kanban methodologies) and assuring that they are fully embedded within each commercial project

Programme management at a portfolio level (origination through to execute) ensuring consistent high-quality approach and efficient and safe delivery.

Ensure projects are well-prepared for success – assist in the facilitation of resources, decision tracking, work scheduling, stakeholder management and engagement to assist with smooth and successful silent running

Provide PMO support to a number of commercial infrastructure and partnership projects that are in various stages from project initiation to project completion, located in the UK and mainland Europe

Centralised reporting of programme delivery Co-ordination and production of periodic project communications e.g. project dashboards Development of standard project reporting materials to support senior project governance Provision of updates to monthly governance meeting as appropriate. Co-ordination and holder of budget management



Act a co-ordination point for project teams comprised of a business owner, work stream leads, business analysts, and subject matter experts.

Liaise with Domain Product Owners and Delivery Squads to establish programme status, workflow, points of escalation, decisions, risks and interventions required so they can be resolved with clear understanding and requirements

Experience working independently and of managing a busy workload, with the ability to demonstrate effective prioritisation of work

Experience in a multinational, corporate environment requiring discretion and cultural awareness

Ability to work effectively across a network of cross functional teams, networks and stakeholder

Hand`s on and pro-active problem solver, commits to delivery and deeply involved not only in high level management but also working towards programme success

A good balance of structured/holistic thinking with fast moving and pragmatic approach to ensure quick delivery

This is a very exciting and high-profile role and one that will play a key part in our continued transformation. You will play an influential role in supporting bp’s ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2050 or sooner!With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as a key decision maker and influencer.​Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​We operate a 60/40% hybrid model encompassing office, remote home working and a flexible working policy to offer that work life balance!