The Programme Office Lead, Customer & Products Cost Transformation is a permanent role in the P&I Cost Transformation team and reports to the VP Cost Transformation.The C&P Cost Transformation programme of activity is accountable for driving a step change in cost competitiveness for C&P to support the delivery of Drive to 25. The programme is intended to assess and implement transformational operating model changes across the Customer businesses globally. The programme reports to the C&P LT and is co-sponsored by Catherine McCann (CFO, C&P) and Martin Thomsen (SVP, Portfolio and Integration).The Programme Office Lead will have accountability for the ‘Level 0’ strategic central view of all cost initiatives across the C&P businesses, enablers and central programmes to create a single source of truth for timelines, resources, costs, key risks and issues. The role will play a key part in providing constructive data-driven challenge as well as driving decision making and execution pace. An ability to interact across all levels of the businesses, including the C&P LT, and across geographical boundaries will be essential for the success of this role.The role will work in strong collaboration with existing programme leads for initiatives and with the PPM Lead for Cost Transformation.The purpose of the role is:Enable change management across a highly complex set of transformation activities, to de-risk and coordinate change in the most effective manner to manage Safety and to align with our Values and Behaviours.Have a single transformation execution plan for C&P Cost to enable the C&P LT to understand where the programme is on track and where intervention may be required.Bring data driven challenge to strategic cost initiatives across businesses.Drive decision making and governance cadence across the programme.



Coordinate inputs from C&P business units and Enablers (e.g. Finance, GBS, Digital) into the Cost Transformation execution plan

Set up programme metrics and reporting in conjunction with the PPM Cost Transformation lead

Drive Cost Transformation governance forums

Act as a central hub for best practice and learnings between businesses, including the management of the Cost Champions network

University level degree or equivalent experience

Strong Commercial competence

Programme management experience on complex global programmes

Evidence of senior partner management

Deep experience of at least one C&P business

