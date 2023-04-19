Programme Operations Coordinator - LiO

Job summary

Role intent

This role executes activities to successfully deliver the SOL, UL and FLL cadres within the LiO programme. This role works very closely with the Programme Delivery Discipline Lead to deliver a flagship experience for all participants on the programme.

Role location is Sunbury with Flexible working pattern. The role will require successful candidate to travel to the planned and organized events few times a year.

Responsibilities/Requirements

Execution and coordination of the tasks required to deliver all activities and events of the programme plan

Day to day management of interactions with participants

Plan, coordinate and manage all logistics for programme events

Production of ad-hoc program communications materials

Set up all meetings and rehearsals

Administration of the platform

Resolve participant issues and respond to their queries

Liaise with other teams and third parties involved in the programme, Co-ordinate the engagement of Sponsors, Coaches, Facilitators, Speakers

Maintain programme documentations

Maintain participant trackers

Update, as required, documentation supporting the delivery of the programme

Minimum Requirements/Qualifications

Highly systematic

Excellent attention to detail

Good presentation skills

Skilled in Microsoft Excel, Word and PowerPoint

Previous coordination experience in a complex business environment

Excellent communication, analytical and documentation skills

Team player with an ability to assist in coordination of multiple team activities

Adaptable and able to work within a change environment

Bp experience

Experience of global programme delivery

About bp:

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.

