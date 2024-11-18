Programme PMO – UK Transformation Programme

This role is not eligible for relocation

We are seeking a detail-oriented PMO Lead to support the delivery of our UK Transformation Programme. This programme involves the replacement of Point of Sale (POS), Back Office Systems (BOS), and Head Office Systems (HOS), as well as the introduction of a new Forecasting and Replenishment (F&R) tool.

You will play a critical role providing project management support, ensuring governance, and maintaining consistent reporting and communication across all projects within the programme.

Your primary responsibilities will include supporting project planning, tracking milestones, managing risks, and facilitating project governance processes. You will work closely with project managers and senior partners to ensure the programme runs smoothly and delivers on its objectives.

Key Responsibilities:

Programme Governance:

Support the setup and maintenance of governance frameworks for the UK Transformation Programme, ensuring consistent processes across all projects.

Organize and coordinate key governance meetings, including Steering Committees and Project Boards, ensuring agendas, minutes, and actions are clearly documented and communicated.

Monitor compliance with governance structures, providing recommendations for improvement where needed.

Project Tracking & Reporting:

Maintain project plans, ensuring they are up to date with key milestones, deliverables, and deadlines.

Consolidate project updates from various workstreams (POS, BOS, HOS, and F&R) and produce comprehensive programme reports for senior partners.

Track project performance against scope, time, and budget, escalating risks and issues to the Programme Manager as required.

Risk & Issue Management:

Maintain and update the programme’s risk and issue log, ensuring all risks are appropriately documented, assigned, and mitigated.

Assist project managers in identifying potential risks and issues, and support the development of contingency plans to address them.

Facilitate regular risk review sessions to ensure proactive management of risks across the programme.

Resource Management & Planning:

Track resource allocation across the programme, ensuring project teams have the necessary support and skills to deliver on time.

Work with project managers to ensure resource conflicts are identified and resolved in a timely manner.

Change Control:

Support the change control process, ensuring that any changes to scope, budget, or timeline are properly documented and approved through the appropriate governance channels.

Ensure the impact of any changes is clearly communicated to relevant partners and reflected in the project documentation.

Communication & Partner Engagement:

Act as a central point of contact for programme communication, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination of information to all partners.

Prepare presentations, reports, and communication materials to update leadership and partners on programme progress.

Engage with internal and external partners to ensure alignment on programme objectives and timelines.

PMO Administration:

Provide general administrative support to the Programme Manager and project teams, including scheduling meetings, preparing documents, and coordinating activities across the workstreams.

Maintain project documentation in an organized and accessible manner, ensuring all relevant information is up to date.

Key Skills:

Minimum 3 years of experience in a Project Management Office (PMO) or similar role, ideally supporting large-scale transformation programmes.

Experience working within retail, supply chain, or technology transformation projects is a plus.

Familiarity with leading complex, multi-workstream programmes, including the replacement of systems such as POS, BOS, or HOS.

Strong organizational and multitasking skills, with attention to detail in handling multiple projects simultaneously.

Knowledge of project management tools and software, such as Microsoft Project, Jira, or similar platforms.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to engage effectively with partners at all levels.

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), with the ability to produce high-quality reports and presentations.

Strong analytical skills, with the ability to gather, consolidate, and report data effectively.

Education:

Bachelor's degree in Business, Project Management, a equivalent in a related field.

Certification in project management methodologies (e.g., PRINCE2, PMP, Agile) is a plus.

Why Join Us?

This is an exciting opportunity to be a part of a transformative programme that will shape the future of our business. As a PMO Lead, you will gain exposure to cutting-edge systems implementation and process transformation, while playing a critical role in ensuring programme success!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continued Learning, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Operational Excellence



