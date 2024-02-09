Entity:Innovation & Engineering
Research & Technology Group
Job Family Group:
The role of the Programme, Portfolio and Delivery Manager is to support the VP, Advanced Mobility & Industrial Products (AMIP) in programme prioritisation, delivery and tracking of key projects and in the development and preparation of strategy refresh, and financial forecasts. This role drives portfolio planning, leading resource allocation within the portfolio, setting performance targets and contracts, working with business, finance and marketing partners. The role also supports VP in delivery of selected high priority programmes like Industrial PCC , EV charging/ bp Pulse interface management or data center.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
