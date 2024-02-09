Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

The role of the Programme, Portfolio and Delivery Manager is to support the VP, Advanced Mobility & Industrial Products (AMIP) in programme prioritisation, delivery and tracking of key projects and in the development and preparation of strategy refresh, and financial forecasts. This role drives portfolio planning, leading resource allocation within the portfolio, setting performance targets and contracts, working with business, finance and marketing partners. The role also supports VP in delivery of selected high priority programmes like Industrial PCC , EV charging/ bp Pulse interface management or data center.



Job Description:

Lead or provide input to specific projects and studies on behalf of the VP

Lead projects which enable transformation to digital and agile ways of working within AMIP

Ensuring global research and product development teams have strategies in place with corresponding technology pipelines and these are reviewed annually with key partners.

SPA for idea hopper systematisation across the business unit

Co-ordinate and inform management of VP budgets and resource allocation across the portfolio – annual planning cycle, 5-year strategy refresh, monthly reviews and follow up actions. Complete total cost analysis consistently across Lubricants programs

Handle third party spend across the global product and research teams, tracking on a monthly basis and providing revised forecasts. Develop understanding of spend vulnerabilities & opportunities with a view to provide VPs with insights on optimum utilisation, in line with business strategy

Development of content and pre-read materials for key engagements

Lead the VP Performance Contract including technology landmarks, key project roadmaps and provide regular Management Information to monitor progress and address gaps.

Develop and implement metrics to enable the VP to track and implement performance improvements across the organisation.

Interface management with key business partners, e.g. in bp pulse, data center, EV Fluids etc.

Leading through values

One Team – working across AMIP, Advanced Lubricants Products, Strategy, Applied Science, Castrol and bp pulse and with external partners to deliver projects, strategy, and excellence in engagement and content

Builds enduring capability

Grows infrastructure, and technical expertise to maximise delivery and value for Castrol, bp pulse and I&E

Energise people

Can develop an exciting vision for the team which adds value to Castrol and bp today and tomorrow

Builds relationships based on trust with a wide range of internal and external partners including customers and large corporates

Maximise value

Aligns team priorities with business strategic priorities and focuses on delivery

Leverages relationships and external thinking to generate new ideas for technology and business directed at major challenges

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Aqueous geochemistry, Biogeochemistry, Catalysis, Computational fluid dynamics, Computer tomography scanning, Core Analysis, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Experimental Design, Finite Element Structural Analysis, Geothermal modelling, Intellectual Asset Management, Microbiology in the energy industry, Microscopy, Multi-physics modelling, Petrography, Presenting, Project Management, Relative permeability analogue provision, Subsurface geology, Thermodynamic simulation, Wellbore geomechanics, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.