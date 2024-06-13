Programme Process Manager O2R

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

The Programme Process Manager is responsible for global, cross-functional, multi-year, bp wide transformation programs (such as Quantum), where strategy-to-contract (S2C) and/or procure-to-pay (P2P), are one of the functions undergoing transformation

Programme Process Manager will:

- Accountable for P2P process management, throughout the design-to-deploy & sustain phases of global multi-year transformation programs

- Standardization across process, policy, technology and controls

- Mine innovative opportunities & drive quantifiable improvement, and lead a team of Global Process Specialists s and Global Process Leads

Process Standardization -

1) GPM drives the P2P process standardization field, starting with process discovery, process design, process governance and ongoing accountability for process performance.

2) Accountable for accurate, up-to-date, brilliant basic artefact (such as ARIS process maps) embedded with controls, policy interventions & industry leading standard methodologies

3) Maintain & uphold global process standards, by reviewing process exceptions & minimizing process/policy/technology deviations



Drive measurable value -

1) Deliver efficiency – by improving processes, enhanced productivity and operational excellence resulting in capacity release

2) Drive effectiveness – share data-led insights & metric movement reports periodically with GPO, to be socialized with bp business VPs for improved policy adherence, decision-making and minimize business risks, (e.g., to improve contract value leakage, improve working capital, compliance and control)

3) Improved experience – through process simplification, policy led controls and technology driven innovative solutions

Procurement policy -

1) P2P GPM community leads the global procurement policy at bp, which is followed by 1000+ people, across business and GBS

2) GPM requires robust policy specific decision-making abilities; Solve sophisticated operational issues using process, technology, control lenses, innovatively & positively influence the transformation timelines & outcomes

3) GPM is accountable for policy enforcement & implementation of the ‘no-PO-no-pay’ policy supplemented by tangible metric movement

People management –

1) Displays bp ‘who we are’ values, skills to navigate matrix organization challenges & ability to push towards the right decision for all teams

2) Customer engagement that includes working and influencing our VPs and business community

3) Accountable for producing outcomes of high-quality standards, by self and their team members

4) Responsible to share team’s performance dashboard with GPO

Essential skills -

- Requires in-depth knowledge of P2P processes & technology, in addition to value levers across source-to-pay

- Strategic, analytical, solution oriented, problem-solving demeanor with resilient leadership qualities coupled with customer management and influencing skills

- Effective time management skills and ability to achieve collective program/project specific deadlines

- Maintain high standards of communication and collaboration in all situations & scenarios

- 15+ years of work experience, preferably with knowledge across procurement processes and in particular experience of Source to Pay



Crucial qualification -

- Bachelor's degree or equivalent in related area, or related experience

- Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses

- Technology proficiency in SAP S4/HANA, Ariba is crucial.

- Certifications/credentials (Procurement/SCM related, Lean, Six Sigma) are preferred



Desirable criteria -

- Training and certification in Lean, Six-Sigma, Design Thinking, or similar quality management experience

- Oil proven experience and understanding of the terminology, business functions and processes

- Strong operational management experience



Business VPs, business process champions, category managers, strategy-to-contract GPMs, procurement operations, operational excellence teams

GPM will collaborate with technology solution architects, project manager, change mangers, template owners, automation experts and cross-functional teams from Finance and Customer



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, People Management, Presenting {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.