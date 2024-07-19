Programme Process Manager S2C

Job summary

About the Role:

The Global Process Manager is responsible for global, cross-functional, multi-year, bp wide transformation programs (such as Quantum), where strategy-to-contract (S2C) and/or procure-to-pay (P2P), are one of the functions undergoing transformation.

This role will review transformation programs either aligned to procurement operations priorities or supplementing the global transformation programs (Quantum) and / or addressing audit / CRGB* findings, such as manual payments reduction, DOS Procurement, no-PO policy implementation.

The Global Process Manager will:

Accountable for P2P process management, throughout the design-to-deploy & sustain phases of global multi-year transformation programs

Standardization across process, policy, technology and controls

Mine innovative opportunities & drive quantifiable improvement, and lead a team of Global Process Specialists s and Global Process Leads

Key Accountabilities:

Process Standardization:

GPM drives the P2P process standardization discipline, starting with process discovery, process design, process governance and ongoing accountability for process performance.

Accountable for accurate, up-to-date, brilliant basic artefact (such as ARIS process maps) embedded with controls, policy interventions & industry leading best practices

Maintain & uphold global process standards, by reviewing process exceptions & minimizing process/policy/technology deviations

Drive measurable value:

Deliver efficiency – by improving processes, enhanced productivity and operational excellence resulting in capacity release

Drive effectiveness – share data-led insights & metric movement reports periodically with GPO, to be socialized with bp business VPs for improved policy adherence, decision-making and minimize business risks, (e.g., to improve contract value leakage, improve working capital, compliance and control)

Improved experience – through process simplification, policy led controls and technology driven innovative solutions

Procurement policy -

P2P GPM community owns the global procurement policy at bp, which is followed by 1000+ people, across business and GBS

GPM requires robust policy specific decision-making abilities; Solve complex operational issues using process, technology, control lenses, innovatively & positively influence the transformation timelines & outcomes

GPM is accountable for policy enforcement & implementation of the ‘no-PO-no-pay’ policy supplemented by tangible metric movement

People management –

Displays bp ‘who we are’ values, skills to navigate matrix organization challenges & ability to push towards the right decision for all teams

Stakeholder engagement that includes working and influencing our VPs and business community

Accountable for producing outcomes of high-quality standards, by self and her/his team members

Responsible to share team’s performance dashboard with GPO

Key Requirements:

Requires in-depth knowledge of P2P processes & technology, in addition to value levers across source-to-pay

Strategic, analytical, solution oriented, problem-solving mindset with resilient leadership qualities coupled with stakeholder management and influencing skills

Effective time management skills and ability to achieve collective program/project specific deadlines

Maintain high standards of communication and collaboration in all situations & scenarios

15+ years of work experience, preferably with knowledge across procurement processes and in particular experience of Source to Pay

Essential qualification:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in related area, or related experience

Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses

Technology proficiency in SAP S4/HANA, Ariba is essential.

Certifications/credentials (Procurement/SCM related, Lean, Six Sigma) are preferred

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



