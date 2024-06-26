Programme Transition Manager

This role is eligible for relocation within country

The Transition Manager will lead the delivery of projects through the complete lifecycle from aspiration through to Operations. Transition Manager ensures the projects are delivered on time, meeting business & technical requirements within the agreed budget. The projects can be standalone or part of a work stream in a program with a higher degree of complexity. Projects are to be delivered in compliance with the GBS project management delivery standards.

Key Accountabilities:

Deliver a Transition Project Portfolio as per pre-defined achievements, leading timely completion of all results whilst handling resources, deadlines and budgetary requirements.

Identify and assess and funnel transformation opportunities.

Define project scope, goals and results that support business goals in collaboration with senior management and collaborators.

Develop detailed and comprehensive project plans and schedule project timelines and achievements using appropriate tools.

Effectively communicate and lead project expectations to team members and customers in a timely and clear fashion.

Lead senior business customers including sponsors, business heads, business owners and the business program team and various functional support teams in a matrix organization.

Own management of customer expectation alignment gaps and/or gaps in meeting client expectations

Establish project governance including all customers and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations

Ensure all projects are maintained in the central project portfolio management tool. Maintain the difficulty as per the predefined program/project governance and ensure project reporting is accurate and concise.

Identify and resolve project risks/issues and potential conflicts within the project team - lead all aspects of the implementation of corrective actions and review current mitigation and recovery activities.

Continually analyze lessons learned and build recommendations report to identify successful and unsuccessful project elements

Key Challenges

Medium Complexity projects generally centre/function specific

Diversified range of key customers across GBS and businesses

Leading projects across different functions and geographies

Identifying relevant program and system deployment dependencies

Ensure project costs are well defined and that transition work is completed within budget.

Education Criteria:

Bachelor’s Degree or Master’s in Business Administration from a recognized Institute

Trained and/or certified in PMP, Prince2, APM or equivalent

C rucial Experience and Job Requirements:

A minimum of 8 years total experience with 5 to 6 years of relevant Transition/Program Management experience.

Solid understanding of Customer & Products, Finance, Procurement processes or engineering Services (Non-IT)

Experience in leading multiple teams and capabilities to deliver complete sophisticated project scope

Proven record leading multiple customers efficiently

Experience handling virtual teams across multiple geographies

Experience of working in fast-paced, high-demand, delivery oriented environments

Strong digital literacy and sophisticated user of MS Office applications (e.g. Microsoft Project, Power Point, Excel etc.).

Ability to apply thought leadership in providing services and solutions to customers.

Strong commercial competence.

Proficiencies and Behaviours

Ability to act as a project "driver", facilitating the achievement of required tasks

Ability to analyze and think quickly and to resolve conflict

Ability to adapt to a changing environment

Self-motivated with an enthusiastic and proactive approach

Strong communication, interpersonal and mentoring skills

Strong customer leadership skills - ability and confidence to challenge and influence

Be an imaginative / Creative problem solver

Self-motivation and ability to stay focused in the middle of distraction

Upbeat and detailed facilitator to promote and engage a committed delivery team

Desirable Criteria:

•Vendor/Third Party management experience (including vendors, third parties, and sub-contractors)

•Experience leading delivery of cases by supervising costs and value delivered and intervening with corrective action when vital to achieve commercial outcomes



