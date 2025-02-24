This role is eligible for relocation within country

Customers & Products



Retail Group



As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

About the Role

Project Administrator is an individual contributor role supports the execution of all day-to-day projects and portfolio activities. The individual is responsible for creating Purchase Requisition, Purchase orders, entering all change orders in Change Order Tracker for each project/GC contract for reporting. The position will supervise GR/IR balance for vendors to ensure invoices have been processed in a timely fashion, develop PAF and submit for approval Upon project completion submit financial close-out package to Fixed Assets.

What you will deliver

Review approved vendor proposals and build purchase requisitions per brand process

Build Purchase orders per bp’s P2P requirements (if required)

Work with the BP team on timelines and deliveries, adjust PO’s and advise suppliers

Collect and handle new vendor master setup/changes per BP’s requirements

Monitor GR/IR balance for vendors to ensure invoices have been processed in a timely fashion. Remediate as required.

Enter all change orders in Change Order Tracker for each project/GC contract for reporting

Upon receipt of the approved budget for projects, develop PAF and submit for approval.

Monitor processing of PAF to ensure PAF is processed and matches submittal.

Submit supplemental PAF’s as required.

Upon project completion submit a financial close-out package to Fixed Assets

Verify all invoices are posted

Close all PO’s assigned to the project

Prepare cost report for project

Identify assets to be removed upon replacement

Prepare PO reports from ERP system to show remaining balances – to chase down invoices and for closing of projects.

Prepare ad hoc reports as requested by BP Management.

Work on Business critical and special requests/projects as the need arises

Attend project meetings as the need arises

Backup for other Project Admins when required

Experience and Qualifications

Graduate, preferably in a finance.

Experience

4-7 years in Invoice processing

Experience with SAP and capable of running basic reporting

Administration experience preferred

Shift time: 7:00 pm to 2:00 am IST

Skills & Proficiencies

Willingness to learning new skills and tackle additional responsibilities.

Strong prioritization skills and can work independently.

Analytical and problem-solving skills.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Strong attention to detail

Strong MS-Office products skills and willingness to acquire new skills

Technically savvy and self-sufficient when it comes to various IT / software platforms

You will work with

Procurement for vendor master setup etc.

Finance - financial reporting, platform support and payment processing, accrual calculations and submissions

Asset Management leaders - cross-functional project management and ways of working

Business leadership - tactical project management and delivery with an asset need

Vendors, Title companies etc.



This position is not available for remote working



Skills: Acquisitions and divestments, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Retail standards and procedures, Retail territory development, Retail training skills, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Site maintenance management



