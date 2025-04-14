Job summary

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology center (BTC) in Santa Fe, Mexico City.

This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City.

** IMPORTANT- Please upload your resume in English**

As the Project Administrator you will support the execution of day-to-day projects and portfolio activities. The selected candidate will handle the creation of Purchase Requisition, Purchase Orders (PO’s), entering all change orders in Change Order Tracker for each project/General Contractor for reporting. You will monitor GR/IR balance for vendors to ensure invoices have been processed in a timely fashion, remediate ad requires, develop Project Authorization Form (PAF) and submit for approval Upon project completion submit financial close-out package to Fixed Assets.

Key Accountabilities:

Review approved vendor proposals and create purchase requisitions per brand process

Create Purchase orders per BP’s Procure to Pay (P2P) requirements (if required)

Work with the BP team on timelines and deliveries, adjust PO’s and advise suppliers

Collect and handle new vendor master setup/changes per BP’s requirement

Upon receipt of the approved budget for projects, develop PAF and submit for approval.

Monitor processing of PAF to ensure PAF is processed and matches submittal.

Submit supplemental PAF’s as required.

Verify all invoices are posted

Close all PO’s assigned to the project

Prepare cost report for project

Identify assets to be removed upon replacement

Prepare PO reports from ERP system to show remaining balances – chase down invoices and closing of projects.

Prepare ad hoc reports as requested by BP Management.

Work on Business critical and special requests/projects as required

Attend project meetings as required

Backup for other Project Admins when required

Job requirements and essential criteria

Bachelor’s degree is desirable, but not required

SAP experience is a must

Capable of running basic reporting

Administration experience preferred

Advanced English proficiency is a must

Skills & Competencies

Willingness to learn new skills and tackle additional responsibilities.

Strong prioritization skills and can work independently.

Analytical and problem-solving skills.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Strong attention to detail

Strong MS-Office products skills and willingness to acquire new skills

Technically savvy and self-sufficient when it comes to various IT / software platforms

This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity! We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including flexible working options and paid parental leave policy, among others.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



