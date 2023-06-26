This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Summary:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a

Project Analyst

(fixed-term contract, end date: 2024 December)



In this position, you’ll be part of the POS (Point of Sale) project which works closely with the Operational Performance Manager and the entire Site Support and Productivity Department. The purpose of the role is to take over part of the responsibility from people involved in the New POS project, as well as participation in the New POS project at the project implementation stage.





In this role You will:

Be involved in the verification of all operational processes at stations in terms of their simplification and automation (digitization)

Conduct operational & IT projects in different Project Methodologies

Deploy new operational/IT projects

Provide analytical support for new projects

Cooperate closely with Operations Response Lead and Site System Super User

Work on data validation between the systems

Support in changes and updates of the POS (Point of Sale) and office system used at bp sites in Poland

Verify the results of the inventory of funds and store products at sites

Wastages verification and corrections

Participate in trilateral meetings between bp and site system providers

Process mapping

Business Process verification in terms of business requirements and expectations

Prepare Analysis – for business and project needs



What You will need to be successful:

Technical Degree is preferred but not required, fresh graduates are welcome

Fluency in Polish and in English

Advanced knowledge of analytical programs

Former experience with POS Systems or IT projects related to automation or IND is a big plus

Objectivity and credible action

Ability to dynamic and creative problem solving

Ability to work independently with limited supervision

Ease of assimilation

Ability to work under time pressure

Effective communication and project delivery

Great time management and prioritization skills



At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path, including access to LinkedIn Learning, Coursera and GetAbstract

Life and health insurance, medical care package, Employee Assistance Program with psychological and legal support

Additional days off

Equity matching program

And many other benefits



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.