Responsible for managing a small team to support safe, reliable and efficient operations through activity planning and delivering an integrated execution schedule, while developing the team's technical capabilities to ensure requirements are met in a timely and accurate manner while meeting safety, quality and reliability standards.
Entity:Production & Operations
Operations Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for managing a small team to support safe, reliable and efficient operations through activity planning and delivering an integrated execution schedule, while developing the team's technical capabilities to ensure requirements are met in a timely and accurate manner while meeting safety, quality and reliability standards.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
The growth of bp requires P&O to deliver resilient hydrocarbons and remain competitive to 2030 and beyond. We need access to the right capability, skills and talent to achieve this ambition.
Our new India centre will partner with our existing businesses and allow us to transform and compete at a pace which otherwise would not be possible. The capability that we build will accelerate the standardization, digitization and automation of our systems and processes and deliver industry leading efficiency. By doing so, we will create space for our existing teams to intensify our focus on delivering the safe, affordable and lower emission energy that the world needs and which is essential to our future success.
About the role
The Project Analyst is responsible for supporting the project manager in supporting the successfully delivery of the design and execution of the identified scope ensuring timeliness and right levels of quality. The role will also be responsible for coordinating and following up with core business delivery and functional teams (procurement, digital, workplace, people & culture, finance and transition) to ensure timely completion of tasks. This will include:
Owning operational management and tracking of the workstream related activities such as managing the planner boards, scheduling key business meetings and discussions, tracking data status, preparing content for workstream governance forums and circulation of key discussion points.
Owning and managing the respective teams channels, Sharepoint sites from a structure, hygiene and access provisioning perspective.
Within the squad the adherence to the respective data privacy and security related requirements will also need to be tracked as a part of this role.
Timely and accurate updates to the Integrated Programme Plan
Ensure the risk register is updated with the latest information
Support scheduling and facilitation of stakeholder discussions and workshops
Workstream/Project Governance - Prepare and collate content to support the governance forums
Data Security & Privacy - Track and Follow up with the programme delivery teams to ensure compliance
Ensure the planner board is up to date
Support preparation of change notes as the need arises
Manage teams channel, Sharepoint, etc.
Experience in project management / supporting in the delivery of change & transformation programmes.
Good understanding of bp
Understanding of bp's P&O business (preferred)
Experience in working with external contractors or consulting agencies (preferred)
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.