Project Analyst

Job summary

The Projects Analyst plays a crucial role within the Business Development team for Mobility & Convenience (M&C) Americas and reports directly to the Special Projects and PMO Manager. In this role, you will have the opportunity to contribute to a wide range of project initiatives. Your primary focus will be on facilitating smooth implementation and integration activities within the M&C portfolio, including the Retail Operating Organization (ROO). This involves coordinating with various partners, departments, and teams to ensure that projects are executed efficiently and effectively as well as actively contributing to strategic growth and cost management projects. The nature of project accountability in this role is diverse and dynamic, encompassing a variety of tasks and responsibilities. As the Projects Analyst, you will be at the forefront of driving progress and promoting integration across the M&C portfolio, playing a vital role in supporting the growth and success of the organization in the North American market. The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. The ROO is focused on developing guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

The Projects Analyst plays a crucial role within the Business Development team for Mobility & Convenience (M&C) Americas and reports directly to the Special Projects and PMO Manager. In this role, you will have the opportunity to contribute to a wide range of project initiatives. Your primary focus will be on facilitating smooth implementation and integration activities within the M&C portfolio, including the Retail Operating Organization (ROO). This involves coordinating with various partners, departments, and teams to ensure that projects are executed efficiently and effectively as well as actively contributing to strategic growth and cost management projects.The nature of project accountability in this role is diverse and dynamic, encompassing a variety of tasks and responsibilities. As the Projects Analyst, you will be at the forefront of driving progress and promoting integration across the M&C portfolio, playing a vital role in supporting the growth and success of the organization in the North American market.The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. The ROO is focused on developing guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

• Assist in the planning, coordination, and execution of critical initiatives and projects across the M&C Americas organization.

• Develop project plans, timelines, and budgets, ensuring adherence to established deadlines and budgets.

• Facilitate effective communication and collaboration between cross-functional teams to drive project progress and achieve desired outcomes.

• Monitor project progress, identify potential risks, and implement mitigation strategies as needed.

• Collaborate with key partners to define strategic objectives and develop actionable plans to achieve them.

• Generate insights and recommendations based on data analysis and market research on key strategic projects.

• Prepare presentations summarizing project progress, key findings, and recommendations for collaborators and senior management.

• Identify areas for process improvement and implement best practices to streamline project workflows.

• Provide PMO support as necessary for integration and transformational projects.

• Foster a culture of continuous improvement by sharing insights and lessons learned from projects.

• Serve as early adopter of agile mindset and project management processes, leveraging tools (Azure DevOps, Microsoft Teams, MURAL) to support PMO activities.

Experience, Education & Skills:

• Qualified candidates should have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree (business subject area or equivalent preferred).

• 5+ years of prior retail, commercial, operations, logistics, or planning experience.

• Previous project management experience is preferred.

• Partner management & alignment across multiple levels and functional areas of an organization.

• Knowledge of fuels marketing, sales operations, and/or retail convenience a plus

• Customer focused

• Strong analytical skills desirable

• Commercial and/or business case development experience desirable

• Relationship management and influencing with a strong collaborative approach.

• Strong Powerpoint & Excel skills

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Integration, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Managing change, Market Analysis, Process Improvements, Project and programme management {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.