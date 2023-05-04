The bp Solutions Site Projects organization is accountable for the development and delivery of projects on behalf of Refining.
The team is seeking to appoint a Project Appraisal Discipline Lead who will report to the Project Management Discipline Manager within bp Solutions.
The Project Appraisal Engineering Discipline Lead will lead a team of Appraisal Engineers in multiple locations, working across the Pre-Project, Concept Development and Optimize stages of projects while providing quality assurance during Define and Execute. This is a key leadership role for all aspects of front-end project delivery and maintains a focus on quality assurance throughout the project lifecycle. The Project Appraisal Discipline Lead also plays a supporting role in building, prioritizing, and executing the business strategies at refining sites through each project development hopper.
The role is location agnostic with a preference for candidates currently based in Sunbury, Houston, or any bp refinery site. Applicants with relevant experience from other locations will however still be considered on a case by case basis.