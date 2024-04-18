Project Buyer (m/f/d), Offshore Wind, part- or fulltime

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Become part of the future and support bp in the energy turnaround in the German offshore wind market! With the award to develop two North Sea wind projects with a total capacity of 4 GW, bp enters the German offshore wind market.

Our global offshore wind project pipeline of up to 9.2 GW net, lines up with hydrogen, biofuels as well as electric mobility solutions in our transformation and sets another sign for a climate-neutral future. #netzero2050





How you can help shape the future:

We are looking for high calibre individuals to join our expanding offshore wind team, this role will include supporting the development and execution of the German project contract and procurement strategy, reporting to the Head of Procurement, Offshore Wind Germany. This role will support the procurement team with execution of the project contracting and procurement strategy, by working closely with the project, supporting sourcing to contract (S2C) activities until contracts are awarded to successful bidders, before supporting the ownership of post-award contract management.

The right candidate needs to support development of deep market expertise and be a confident partner to the business teams including understanding the offshore wind global markets, the supply base, and supply chain vulnerabilities. Additionally, the candidate should have a strong understanding of project procurement including strategy, complex contract negotiations, long lead procurement, post-award contract management and managing contract interdependencies.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

You are responsible for sourcing and contracting of various key deliverables for our German offshore wind projects, including engineering, geotechnical and offshore installation services.

You work directly with the project team, engineering team and category teams to define the approach to market and develop and execute the contracting and procurement strategy for the projects.

You will maximise the value of third party spend for bp, working with multi-discipline project teams and key suppliers to manage risks, seek innovation and add value to our Offshore Wind projects. The role will support securing the necessary internal and external approvals in line with contracting governance procedures, ensuring any local requirements are captured in the contract scope of work.

Support the category teams with up to date knowledge on local content and supplier opportunities.

Ensure achievement of functional and project performance/delivery targets including key contract award schedule and execution milestones.

Enable compliant yet efficient P2P processes and ensure project learnings and feedback is shared with relevant stakeholders.

Identify development opportunities for others and provide support, mentoring and positive challenge to support development of colleagues.

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

You will have a University degree; an additional procurement qualification, e.g., BME, CIPS professional chartership (or equivalent) is preferred

Genuine passion for the Low Carbon Energy space and interest in Offshore Wind and the renewables supply chain.

German language at least B2, English fluent

Demonstrable track record of delivery in sourcing, contracting and post-award management roles, ideally related to offshore wind or large CAPEX projects

Commercial mindset, analytical skills, and able to confidently negotiate large complex contracts and liaise with all levels of stakeholders.

Experience with P2P systems, procurement authorities, and operational procurement execution.

Ability to perform effectively in a team environment, interfacing with contractors, suppliers and multi-discipline project teams, demonstrating agile, collaborative, respectful and tactful personal characteristics.

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



