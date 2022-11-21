Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Hydrogen Team and advance your career as a

Project Commercial Manager, Blue Hydrogen





As the Project Commercial Manager for the Netherlands, you are responsible for leading the team delivery for Rotterdam Refinery project. You will play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business and be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments.



You will be responsible for taking the project to sanction, working with external and internal stakeholders. You will lead a commercial team responsible for delivering commercial agreements, Joint Venture Management, engaging with government departments and securing funding approval. You will work closely with other bp functions including Projects, Finance, Mergers & Acquisitions, bp Treasury and Tax.





Key accountabilities

Lead deal/project delivery team for early-stage Hydrogen projects

Deliver key commercial agreements around JV formation and participation

Deliver hydrogen offtake agreements with customers in conjunction with hydrogen markets team

Work alongside Engineering Team to develop and maintain project schedules ensuring project and commercial activity is aligned

develop high level cost estimates for Infrastructure solutions

Manage relationships with partners and stakeholders, including getting budget and activity approvals.

Work closely with other parts of bp to secure additional supply or offtake agreements

Prepare and manage Appraise, Select and Define stage funding requests and associated financial models.

Support Project Financing Processes and raising of third-party non-recourse financing.

Support on ad-hoc commercial initiatives



Essential experience and job requirements

Background in financial analysis, preparation and management of budgets and project cost estimates

Experience of working on large integrated projects such as Hydrogen, LNG, gas and power projects

Experience of working on projects at the various stages of development, including feasibility and concept selection

Exposure to Project Financing, including preparation of financial models

Understanding of steps required for development of projects from concept into operations.

Ability to challenge conventional methods of working, examine multiple options and take on innovative & new solutions

Well-developed team working and interpersonal skills and ability to work in a diverse team with minimum guidance

Excellent organisational, planning, written and oral communication skills and ability to communicate effectively with decision-makers and non-specialists

Ability to build networks to enhance effectiveness and share knowledge, building trust and confidence to support efficient progress with action items

Written and oral fluency in English



Other Requirements (eg Travel, Location)

Travel: up to 25%

This position is office based at our central Dutch BP office near our BP Refinery - Europoort Rotterdam. Candidates must be in the possession of transport towards our location. The location can't be reached by public transportation. We also offer the possibility to work partly remote (2-3 days per week on average).