Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.



At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



Our Offshore Wind team are focused on delivering bp’s ambitions of 50 GW of developed renewable generating capacity by 2030. Underpinning this growth is significant investment and we need professionals like you to be part of our journey!



It’s an exciting time to join bp! We are setting out a new approach that will see us transform from an international oil company producing resources – to an integrated energy company providing solutions to customers.



We are reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. And to help the world get to net zero. We are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our employees worldwide. With our products and services we will ensure energy and mobility for millions of people every day – today and in the future.

We are looking for a Project Consent Lead for our Nora Floating Offshore windfarm as part of our successful INTOG bid. The Project Consent Lead is accountable for the consenting strategy for our exciting Floating demonstration project off the Aberdeen Coast. The objective of the role includes achieving buildable consent for the Project, securing a uniform approach to authorities/regulators and stakeholders within the project, and optimising the project consent team management and selection of consultants and contracts. The Consent Lead ensures the right processes are followed, encourages knowledge transfer and feeds back to the strategic roles to ensure consent risk is minimised.



Buildable consent of the project on time and to budget according to the programme

Project consent strategy, considering company strategic aspects to optimise individual project consent. Consenting strategy includes: stakeholder engagement, authority processes, sequence of activities, project risks, approach to procurement, internal resources

Manage consenting risk continually at project level. Clear and proactive communication of risk to the project, and to the line/strategic team to prevent issues in the project and flags risks that could impact across the portfolio.

Establish Section 36 and Marine Licence Core Team and processes

Ensure delivery of consent team members on the project.

Responsible for statutory stakeholder engagement strategy on the project.

Ensure strong cooperation within the Project for all packages in relation to consenting risk and deliverables.

Responsible for consenting advice and manage input to due diligences and market activities relevant for the project

Drive continuous improvements and strategic works streams in the project

Input and support line manager on resource needs, team structure and personal development for staff working on the Project

Provide updates on key insights to the strategic workstreams for the UK portfolio to de risk for the project

Experience with leading a marine consent project and interpreting legal advice,

Offshore wind knowledge and experience of working with floating marine technology is desirable but not essential

Experience with working in a multidisciplinary team and across different cultures

Experience with leading a team in a project

Adept at sharing lessons learnt across a wide range of business functions is critical

This is a very exciting and high-profile role and one that will play a key part in our continued transformation. You will play an influential role in supporting bp's ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2050 or sooner!With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as a key decision maker and influencer.​We operate a 60/40% hybrid model encompassing office, remote home working and a flexible working policy to offer that work life balance!