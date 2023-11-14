Project Consent Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Description:

We are looking for a Consent Lead for our Morven Offshore windfarm who will be accountable for the consenting strategy for the Project.



Job Description:

The objective of the role includes achieving buildable consent, securing a uniform approach to authorities, regulators and collaborators within the project, and optimising the project consent team management and selection of consultants and contracts. The Consent Lead ensures the right processes are followed, encourages knowledge transfer and fosters back to the strategic roles to ensure consent risk is minimised.

Responsibilities;

Deliver buildable consent of the project on time and to budget according to the programme

Define project consent strategy, considering company strategic aspects to optimise individual project consent. Consenting strategy includes: partner engagement, authority processes, sequence of activities, project risks, approach to procurement, internal resources

Define and lead consenting risk continually at project level. Clear and proactive communication of risk

Establish Consenting Core Team and processes

Ensure delivery of consent team members

Responsible for statutory customer engagement strategy

Ensure strong collaboration for all packages in relation to consenting risk and deliverables

Responsible for Consenting advice and manage input to due diligence and market activities

Drive continuous improvements and strategic works streams in the Project

Input and support line manager on resource needs, team structure and personal development for staff working on the Project.

Provide updates on key show stoppers to the strategic workstreams for the UK portfolio to de risk

Required;

Experience with interpreting legal advice, and previous experience of working in the Scottish consenting process

Experience/knowledge of key consenting risks within EIA/HRA in Scotland

Experience with working in a multidisciplinary team and across different cultures

Experience with directing a team in a project context

Experience with developing and implementing QA process

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

