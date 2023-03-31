Project Consent Lead – Morgan Generation

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



The Project Consent Lead for our Morgan Generation project is accountable for the consenting strategy for our Morgan Generation project, which will follow our Mona Project application and should be in lock step with our Morgan Transmission application.



The objective of the role includes achieving buildable consent for the Project, securing a uniform approach to authorities/regulators and stakeholders within the project, and optimising the project consent team management and selection of consultants and contracts. The Consent Lead ensures the right processe are followed, encourages knowledge transfer and feeds back to the strategic roles to ensure consent risk is minimised.



In line with bp's hybrid working policy, the successful candidate is expected to be office based 3 days per week in either Sunbury or London.

What you will deliver

Deliver buildable consent of the project on time and to budget according to the programme.

Define project consent strategy, considering company strategic aspects to optimise individual project consent. Consenting strategy includes: stakeholder engagement, authority processes, sequence of activities, project risks, approach to procurement, internal resources.

Define and manage consenting risk continually at project level. Clear and proactive communication of risk to the project, and to the line/strategic team to prevent issues in the project and flags risks that could impact across the portfolio.

Establish Development Consent Order Core Team and processes.

Ensure delivery of consent team members on the Project.

Responsible for statutory stakeholder engagement strategy on the Project.

Ensure strong cooperation within the Project for all packages in relation to consenting risk and deliverables.

Responsible for Consenting advice and manage input to due diligences and market activities relevant for the Project.

Drive continuous improvements and strategic works streams in the Project.

Input and support line manager on resource needs, team structure and personal development for staff working on the Project.

Provide updates on key show stoppers to the strategic workstreams for the UK portfolio to de risk for the project.

What you will need to be successful

Experience with leading a project team

Experience with interpreting legal advice, and previous experience of working in an NSIP examination (offshore wind is not essential)

Experience with working in a multidisciplinary team and across different cultures

Experience with leading a team in a project

Who you will work with

You will work in our growing UK Consents team which sits in the Project Development Support and Consents function in the UK offshore wind region. We currently have two projects in the Irish Sea in our joint venture with EnBW , which will form three separate DCOs. You will be leading the project consent team for the Morgan Generation DCO.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.