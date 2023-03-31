Project Consent Lead – Morgan Generation

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.
The Project Consent Lead for our Morgan Generation project is accountable for the consenting strategy for our Morgan Generation project, which will follow our Mona Project application and should be in lock step with our Morgan Transmission application.
The objective of the role includes achieving buildable consent for the Project, securing a uniform approach to authorities/regulators and stakeholders within the project, and optimising the project consent team management and selection of consultants and contracts. The Consent Lead ensures the right processe are followed, encourages knowledge transfer and feeds back to the strategic roles to ensure consent risk is minimised.
In line with bp's hybrid working policy, the successful candidate is expected to be office based 3 days per week in either Sunbury or London.
You will work in our growing UK Consents team which sits in the Project Development Support and Consents function in the UK offshore wind region. We currently have two projects in the Irish Sea in our joint venture with EnBW , which will form three separate DCOs. You will be leading the project consent team for the Morgan Generation DCO.
